Patriots Star Shares Love for Jerod Mayo
There is a lot to be excited about for New England Patriots fans following their season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Defensively, the team was able to completely dismantle Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense.
While the win wasn't pretty, it was the smashmouth style of play that new head coach Jerod Mayo wants to play.
Speaking of Mayo, the team's new head coach picked up his first career head coaching win. Following in the footsteps of Bill Belichick is no easy task, but he has embraced that challenge.
Following the big win in Week 1, breakout defensive star pass-rusher Keion White spoke out about his head coach. He sent a bold message that showed just how much love he has for Mayo. Clearly, Mayo has won over the players.
“As a guy who’s been there, who’s won the championships at every level, you kind of just respect that. He wouldn’t have you do anything he hasn’t done or wouldn’t do himself. He’s really like a player’s coach, he’s relatable. He communicates to all of them. …You want to run through a brick wall for him.”
Being a former player is currently working to Mayo's advantage. Gaining the respect of players is much easier when a coach has been there and done that.
Looking ahead at the rest of the 2024 NFL season, the Patriots should not be expected to be a Super Bowl contender. However, they are clearly not going to be a pushover team like many in the national media were projecting them to be.
New England is going to compete hard each and every game. That is exactly what Mayo has been vocal about expecting.
His former teammates have come out and talked about how good of a teammate he was and fans know the kind of impact he made as a player. Mayo is perfectly in his element as a head coach.
Next up for the Patriots will be a tough test against the Seattle Seahawks. If they can start the season 2-0 with both of them coming against quality football teams, things could get interesting.
