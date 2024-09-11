Patriots Legend Starts Bill Belichick, Giants Conversation
Former New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick will sit out the 2024 NFL season and wait his turn for a coaching job next offseason. It was a surprise that no one picked him up after he parted ways with the team.
Looking ahead at the 2025 offseason, there are a few teams that are being viewed as a potential landing spot for Belichick.
Now, former Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman has made a suggestion for where Belichick could land. He thinks the New York Giants make a lot of sense as a potential destination.
“I love Daboll (Brian). But the fate of what they (Giants) put on the field, you're going to go down with that ship. If that opens up.. I remember any time we played in New York or we played the Giants, you could just see a jingle in Belichick's spirit. He loved talking about those old Giants teams, and he loved talking about that organization. You could tell that he loved the New York football Giants.”
In addition to the football fit, Edelman also noted that Belichick's family all lives in the northeast.
That fact alone would likely make Belichick prefer to stick around in the area. There aren't many teams that will potentially be looking for a new head coach in the northeast.
From a football perspective, Belichick would be one of the best things that could happen for the Giants. New York has been struggling for far too long. Brian Daboll is not a bad football coach, but it's clear that things are not working with the marriage.
Belichick would be tasked with coming in and completely changing the culture for the Giants. That is what they need to do.
Very few coaches would command the kind of respect that Belichick commands. For players in New York, having the opportunity to play for a legend like Belichick would be an honor.
All of that being said, this is an intriguing scenario to keep an eye on. If the Giants continue struggling like they did in Week 1, there is a chance that Daboll could be on his way out of town.
Should New York actually move on from Daboll, Belichick would immediately become a top potential candidates to take over the job.
