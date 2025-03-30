Stephen A. Smith Fires Shot at Patriots QB Drake Maye
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was one of the more impressive rookies in the NFL this past season, so much so that players actually wanted to join the Patriots in free agency this year, unlike last offseason.
However, Maye still clearly isn't getting respect from certain people.
During a recent episode of ESPN's "First Take", Stephen A. Smith openly questioned Stefon Diggs' decision to join New England, wondering if he was making a good choice deciding to play with Maye.
“I’m just wondering about Stefon Diggs. You go from Josh Allen to C.J. Stroud to Drake Maye, you sure about that? Are you sure?" Smith asked. "I think that is a legitimate question to ask because no matter what you are as a receiver, it don’t mean a damn thing if the quarterback can’t get you the football."
While Smith insisted he wasn't throwing shade at Maye, he went on to say that he isn't quite on the same level as Diggs' former quarterbacks.
"I’m just saying, there’s a difference between him and C.J. Stroud and Josh Allen. And for Stefon Diggs to go from those situations to this, I’m really, really wondering about that," Smith added.
Maye threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 66.6 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 88.1 in 13 appearances and 12 starts this past year. He also rushed for 421 yards and a couple of scores, averaging a hefty 7.8 yards per carry.
Was Maye's rookie campaign as impressive as Stroud's in 2023? No. Is Maye on Allen's level? Absolutely not. At least not yet.
However, the former No. 3 overall pick has shown some brilliant flashes of potential, and clearly, Diggs—who raved about Maye at his introductory Pats press conference—liked what he saw.
