Former Player Sends Strong Message After Patriots Hire Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots made it official today, hiring Mike Vrabel to be their new head coach.
After making the move to fire head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season, the Patriots moved very quickly. Robert Kraft and the front office clearly knew who they wanted to replace Mayo with.
Vrabel was one of the top coaching candidates this offseason. He and Ben Johnson were considered the best potential options for New England entering the search.
Following the official announcement of Vrabel being hired by the Patriots, one of his former players spoke out with a very strong take about him.
Taylor Lewan, an offensive lineman who played under Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans, is a huge fan of the hire for New England.
"Congrats to coach Vrabel and the Patriots franchise, y'all are gonna win some games," Lewan posted on X.
During his time with the Titans, Vrabel ended up compiling a 54-45 record. He led Tennessee to the playoffs in three of his six years and made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game during the 2019 season.
He has proven himself capable of building a competitive culture. Vrabel also is known for keeping players in line and putting them in the best position to succeed.
Hopefully, he can do that with the Patriots.
New England hates losing. They now have a franchise quarterback to build around, a ton of money to spend in free agency, and great draft capital as well. Hiring Vrabel is a huge step in the right direction and the Patriots now have to build the foundation of the roster.
All of that being said, New England will be very busy this offseason. Vrabel will make them a more attractive destination in free agency and fans should buckle up for what could be a very wild next few months.
