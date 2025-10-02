Three Patriots WR Legends Take Step Toward Hall of Fame
Three more New England Patriots have gotten one step closer to football immortality.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the initial senior era ballot for the Class of 2026 has been narrowed down to 52 former players, including three former wide receivers with ties to New England. Patriots Hall of Famer Stanley Morgan, along with Harold Jackson and Henry Ellard, were all announced as part of the next round of voting ahead of this year's induction.
Morgan, who spent 13 seasons in New England from 1977 to 1989, retired from the NFL as the Patriots greatest receiver. He remains the team's all-time leader in receiving yards (10,352), while ranking fourth in receptions (534) and second in touchdowns (67).
In 2000, Morgan was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame and though he ranks among the greatest in franchise history, his stats still haven't earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"I think if there was one thing I would do different is that I would have thrown the ball a lot more," Morgan told Patriots.com back 2005. "Back when I was playing we basically relied on our running game and threw when we had to. It wasn't uncommon to go a couple of games and not have a pass thrown to me if our running game was doing well. I just wish we threw the ball a bit more, but I am sure you will hear that from every receiver."
Jackson played alongside Morgan during his brief stint in New England from 1978 to 1981. Most notably a star for the Los Angeles Rams, Jackson was a five-time Pro Bowler and was named a First Team All-Pro in 1973. After his playing career, Jackson joined the Patriots coaching staff as their wide receivers coach for five seasons.
"I didn’t have that dream until I got to college, because being 149 pounds, you know I had no idea that I would go to the next level until I started getting letters, questioners, and all that stuff when I was at Jackson State," Jackson previously told MyFOX23.com. "And, I had my wall plastered with every team in the NFL. And, I said, ‘Wow, there might be a chance.’ So, then I started putting a little bit more time into it, and I said, ‘size don’t mean anything, it depends on the heart."
As for Ellard, his time in New England lasted just one season. After a lengthy career in the NFC, Ellard joined the Patriots in 1998 and spent just five games with the team. He caught five passes during his time with Drew Bledsoe as his quarterback before leaving the time for Washington to close the year.
That was the close of Ellard's career, who announced his retirement following that 1998 season. At the time of him hanging it up, Ellard retired from the NFL with 13,777 career yards -- ranking him third all time. The lethal punt returner has been named to this list in years past, but hasn't advanced into the annals of Canton, Ohio, just yet.
These three stars advance to the next stage of voting that will take place later this fall. They were the only Patriots to make it past the initial nominee stage, as former New England players -- quarterback Jim Plunkett, tight end Ben Coates, center Jon Morris, offensive tackle Bruce Armstrong, defensive tackles Fred Smerlas and Houston Antwine, and kicker Nick Lowery -- did not move on.
