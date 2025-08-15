Former Patriots GM Inducted Into Eagles Hall of Fame
One of the greatest members of the New England Patriots' front office in team history was just honored by another franchise. The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that the late Francis "Bucko" Kilroy — who spent 13 seasons with the Eagles during his professional playing career — will be enshrined into the team's Hall of Fame.
Kilroy became of Philadelphia's best offensive linemen during his time in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL champion was a member of the 1940s All-Decade Team. He started his career in 1944 with the Steagles (the joint Steelers/Eagles squad) before finishing his career with Philadelphia.
"There are only a small group of NFL players that can say with pride that their entire on-field playing career was in their hometown," Kandice Michael, Kilroy's granddaughter, told Patriots on SI. "The name Kilroy is still well known throughout the local community. It always brings a smile to our faces when a story or article is shared about Bucko from his early days at North Catholic, college years at Temple University and into these 13 years as a true hometown professional player."
Along with longtime safety Malcolm Jenkins, Kilroy will be part of the Eagles Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Philadelphia owner Jeffrey Lurie invited Kilroy's family to the team's training camp practice to tell them the good news.
"It's great to finally get to see him get the recognition that he deserves," Sarah Boerner, Kilroy's granddaughter, told Patriots on SI. "Growing up I was always told how much of a beast he was on the field. And now with this honor of being selected to the Eagles Hall of Fame, the rest of the Eagles community and world will know how great he was too."
After his playing career, Kilroy joined the front offices of the Eagles, Redskins and Cowboys for 10 seasons, before being hired as the Patriots director of player personnel in 1971. He remained in that role until he was promoted to general manager ahead of the 1979 season.
For the next 35 seasons, Kilroy and his staff put together a number of draft classes that helped set the foundation for the Patriots throughout the next years. Players like John Hannah, Andre Tippett, Raymond Clayborn, Mike Haynes, Drew Bledsoe, Bruce Armstrong and other Patriots Hall of Famers joined the franchise with Kilroy making decisions.
His family, though, remains Eagles fans through and through. That didn't mean that his family didn't support the Patriots during the back end of his career.
"Many cold, snowy Sundays also occurred within our family cheering on the Pats over those later decades," Michael admitted.
After a change in ownership in 1993, Kilroy moved from New England's general manager to vice president. He later became a scouting consultant until his retirement in 2006. He ended his executive career with three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, and while the majority of the players he helped draft remained on those winning teams, his impact remains felt on the league.
Kilroy is often considered the architect of the modern day scouting combine and NFL draft, something that still remains a key player in today's football landscape.
"Bucko was instrumental in 'outside of the box thinking' and the development of the Combine — one of the first to fashion the concept of bringing the best of the best to one location to showcase talent and skill," Michael said. "It was his years as a front office executive that truly was where all his years of serve came together."
Kilroy has also been a contender for the Pro Football Hall of Fame through its contributors category. Alongside current Patriots owner Robert Kraft and wide receiver Stanley Morgan, Kilroy was one of the semifinalists to be potentially enshrined into Canton, Ohio. While Kilroy hasn't heard his name called yet, it's only a matter of time until his bust gets made.
"He's been so close the last few years finishing in the top five," Boerner said. "Hopefully this is what's needed to give him the final push that he needs."
His impact on the Patriots organization hasn't been lost. During the spring months this past year, the Patriots Hall of Fame had a Kilroy exhibit, along with his scouting notebooks and credentials. Should Kilroy be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, he will join the ranks of head coach Bill Parcells, radio broadcaster Gil Santos, founder Billy Sullivan, cheerleading director Tracy Sormanti and offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia as contributors.
It's the first step for what his family hopes is a longer list of accolades.
"There are only a select few that share in having over 60+ years of professional service in the NFL," Michael said. "Bucko’s high caliper work ethic spanned over 64 years. This induction will help share this amazing contribution of his on-field tenacity for 13 seasons and all the accolades that he earned over those years that followed."
