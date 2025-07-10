Trade Idea Sends Patriots WR To NFC Powerhouse
The New England Patriots have gone out of their way to add a horde of new offensive talent to their offense this offseason, specifically their receiving corps. After being one of several teams reportedly interested in Brandon Aiyuk last summer, the Patriots landed another former All-Pro by signing Stefon Diggs in the second wave of free agency. In addition to that, the Patriots drafted Washington State star Kyle Williams at the top of the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
This was done in large part because the group New England had in 2024 was arguably the worst collection of receivers in the NFL. And while these moves alone won't completely fix that group, they are leaps in the right direction that make New England better in 2025. With that said, there will be players pushed down the totem pole that become expendable. According to Cory Woodroof of For The Win, Kendrick Bourne could be one of those players that gets traded. And if he does, a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles makes sense.
"The Patriots have one of the most crowded receiver rooms in the NFL, and it feels there will be an odd man out with potential starters," Woodroof writes. "Bourne still holds value as a veteran wideout who can help any quarterback, and New England might be curious to see what it could get in a future asset as opposed to cutting Bourne outright. The Eagles could give Bourne a clearer path to the field and quarterback Jalen Hurts an excellent depth option in the passing game. Adding Bourne could be a really savvy move to address receiver depth for Philadelphia."
Bourne had a very good season back in 2021 with the Patriots, catching 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns, but has failed to find that success ever since. In 2024, he caught just 28 passes for 305 yards. Sending him to a team that would find better use of him while receiving a draft pick in return would be beneficial.
