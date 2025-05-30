Two Patriots Players in Grave Danger Before 2025 NFL Season
The New England Patriots will have a lot of tough decisions to make heading into the regular season, and perhaps one of the most difficult tasks will be assembling the receiving corps.
Last year, the Patriots were very thin at wide receiver. As a matter of fact, they probably had the worst receiver room in football.
While the position is still a major question mark heading into 2025, there is no question that New England has more options after signing veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, drafting Kyle Williams and nabbing undrafted free agent Efton Chism III.
That means the Pats will surely have to make some roster cuts and/or a trade before Week 1, and during a recent episode of the "Boston Has Entered the Chat" podcast, Adam Pellerin of NESN said he feels Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker are both in trouble.
“I would say the two second-year wide receivers,” Pellerin said. “Based on the expectation you had, especially for Polk, last year. Didn’t live up to that. A lot of drops. I think they had 13 catches between the two of them and I think Polk had 12 of them. I think they’re on the hot seat because of the fact that you brought in guys this offseason. You drafted Kyle Williams. You brought in Stefon Diggs. You brought in Mack Hollins.”
Polk indeed caught 12 of the 13 balls totaled between him and Baker during their respective rookie campaigns last season. Both wide outs were expected to play a significant role in the Patriots' offense in 2024, but obviously, neither materialized.
To be fair, New England's offense as a whole was an unmitigated disaster last year, but production matters, and if the Pats feel other receivers will provide the team with a better chance for success next season, Polk and Baker could both be goners.
