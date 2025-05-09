UNC Bans Former Patriots Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend From Facilities
The unfortunate saga featuring former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson continues.
According to Pablo Torre, Hudson has been officially banned from the University of North Carolina's football facilities. Torre reported this on the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out.
"Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision," Torre said. "It was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that have hired Bill Belichick to be the highest-paid public employee - not just coach in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year. And that decision was that Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed in the football building. She is not allowed on the football field."
Belichick and Hudson made national headlines following a Belichick interview with CBS promoting his new book "The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football." Belichick was asked how he and Hudson met, which led to the 24 year-old interrupting and saying that topic will not be discussed, leading to a very awkward tension. Hudson interrupted so many times that CBS even made note of it.
This came after Hudson was on the field for North Carolina's spring game, which caused many to ask what her role really was, not just in Belichick's life, but around North Carolina as a whole. It appears now, though, that everyone will be seeing less of Hudson going forward.
