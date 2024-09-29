Watch: Fox Sports Pranks Patriots Legend Rob Gronkowski
New England Patriots fans have had a lot of fun from an off the field perspective this season. They have had the opportunity to watch former team legends talking on broadcasts and talk shows.
Of course, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have been very vocal in their respective outlets. Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski have been all over the place as well.
Speaking of Gronkowski, the Patriots' former superstar tight end was hilariously pranked by Fox Sports on Sunday heading into Week 4 action.
The crew made up a fake player at the tight end position named Rich Russo, who had two fingers missing. Gronkowski bought it hook, line, and sinker and tried to make things up about Russo himself. Clearly, the crew was betting on the idea that Gronkowski hadn't done his research.
Take a look at the hilarious Fox Sports prank on Gronkowski for yourself. It's must-watch entertainment.
Gronkowski has been a source of pure broadcast entertainment. He has also made quite a few great points throughout the year so far. You just don't know what you're going to get from him.
As for Brady, his broadcasting career has gotten off to a shaky start. He has sounded nervous at times. Outside of the nerves, he has provided solid commentary on the games he has covered.
Belichick has appeared on a ton of talk shows and has imparted a lot of football wisdom. Edelman runs an entertaining podcast himself.
Hearing former New England legends openly talking about the game has been a great source of entertainment. Now, fans are hoping to see the team provide the entertainment on the field this week.
Later today, the Patriots will face off against the San Francisco 49ers. It won't be an easy game, but New England has to figure out how to win some of these. If they can do that, they'll have a shot to compete in the AFC.
All of that being said, Gronkowski won't be living this moment down anytime soon. Fox Sports got him good.
