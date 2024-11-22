Why Patriots' Robert Kraft Was Snubbed From Hall of Fame
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has once again been snubbed in his quest to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The selection committee instead opted to enshrine Ralph Hay, who co-founded the NFL.
Kraft has been named a semifinalist each of the last three years, but just cannot seem to get over the hump in spite of an absolutely sparkling resume.
So, why isn't Kraft being installed into the Hall?
Well, there is a growing belief that the Spygate and Deflategate scandals are weighing on the minds of the committee, not to mention charges against Kraft from a massage parlor scandal years ago, though the charges were dropped.
But the idea of inducting Hay — who did not want to pay players — over Kraft is certainly a bit jarring.
“It’s a huge surprise,” a source told ESPN of Kraft's snub. “It’s very disappointing. Unless you are an NFL historian, you don’t know who Ralph Hay is.”
Hay was passed over for six consecutive decades before finally being inducted in 2024.
Kraft took over as owner of the Patriots back in 1994 and has enjoyed one of the most successful runs in the history of professional sports.
Under Kraft's direction, New England has won six Super Bowl championships and has made 10 Super Bowl appearances. The Pats have also won 19 division titles throughout that span.
Meanwhile, Hay owned the Canton Bulldogs and sold the team after four years.
"Hay didn't believe players should be paid," another source said. "He sold the team after only four years. I don't know how he is seen as more deserving than Bob Kraft."
Seeing Kraft consistently be denied in his Hall of Fame bids is definitely odd given how synonymous he has become with the game of football.
