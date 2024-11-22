Patriots QB Could End Up with Giants
The New England Patriots began the 2024 NFL season with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett as their starter. It didn't take long for the Patriots to turn to rookie and No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye to replace Brissett.
Brissett didn't play horribly, but the offense simply didn't show many signs of life. He played solid football, but as has been the case throughout his career, the product simply wasn't good enough to keep a clearly more talented player off of the field.
With that being said, Brissett could be looking for a new opportunity in the offseason. There are quite a few teams around the NFL that could use some help under center.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently named one team that could consider Brissett. That team was the New York Giants, who could look at Brissett as a solid bridge option as they move on from Daniel Jones.
He also mentioned a few other names to keep an eye on.
"Brissett will be among the top bridge options available in the offseason, along with Andy Dalton, Taylor Heinicke, Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston," Knox wrote. "These are veterans who can be short-term starters and actually help young quarterbacks develop."
During the time that he did get on the field with New England this season, Brissett completed 59.1 percent of his pass attempts for 828 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Back in 2023, he completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Obviously, he's not going to shock anyone with the numbers that he puts up. He has never been a star caliber quarterback.
Even though he's not the kind of quarterback that can power a team, the Giants wouldn't be adding him to do that. They would simply be bringing in a player that can be a steady and consistent presence. New York hasn't had consistency at quarterback for quite some time.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Brissett. The Patriots could conceivably bring him back for another season to be Maye's backup, but it seems more likely that he will end up leaving town to try and find another opportunity to play.
