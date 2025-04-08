Wild Patriots Trade Idea Poaches Star WR From Hated Rival
The New England Patriots may have signed Stefon Diggs in free agency, but that does not mean they are done addressing their receiving corps, which was the worst in the NFL this past season.
The Patriots are surely hoping to select Travis Hunter with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft, but it's looking less and less likely that the Colorado Buffaloes superstar will be there when New England is on the clock.
As a result, the Pats will have to look elsewhere for wide receiver help, which means either adjusting in the draft or exploring the trade market.
Bleacher Report's Mitch Milani has suggested a wild idea for the Patriots in the latter category, proposing that New England sends pick Nos. 4 and 69 to the New York Jets in exchange for Garrett Wilson and the seventh overall selection.
Here's the question, though: why would the Jets do this? Why would they surrender Wilson just to move up three spots in the draft and pick up a second-rounder? And why would they send him to an AFC East rival, no less?
New York released Davante Adams earlier this offseason, which signaled that the Jets likely have every intention of keeping Wilson on the roster heading into 2025.
Not only that, but New York seems interested in attempting to work out a contract extension with the 24-year-old, who has two years of team control remaining on his deal.
Wilson hauled in 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns this past year and has posted over 1,000 yards in each of his first three NFL campaigns.
This would be an incredible move for New England if it were able to pull it off, as Wilson is a proven commodity at the position and would provide Drake Maye with a legitimate No. 1 weapon. Heck, fi Diggs returns healthy, the Wilson-Diggs tandem at wide out would be genuinely elite.
It just doesn't seem very realistic.
