3 Winners, 4 Losers of A.J. Brown's Potential Return to Patriots Roster

On Wednesday, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel officially activated A.J. Brown's return to play period, meaning that he can be elevated off of the injured reserve anytime in the next 21 days. Brown, who the Patriots acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, went down in the team's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks 36 days ago with a high ankle sprain.

Brown practiced in a limited capacity for the first time since Week 1. With his 21-day return-to-play window opened, the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver could return to play as soon as this week against the New York Jets.

But how does his return affect the rest of the Patriots? How does Brown's presence provide more or less opportunity for the players and coaches on and off the field? Here are some winners and losers of Brown's return:

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown takes part in practice for the first time since September. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

Winner: Josh McDaniels

For practically a game and a half, McDaniels has been running the Patriots offense with just four wide receivers. After Mack Hollins went down in the third quarter of Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, the veteran offensive coordinator was forced to reach deep in his bag of tools to utilize the potential of his Patriots passing game.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels speaks to wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since being cut to four receivers, the Patriots receiving corps have hauled in five touchdowns (not including Drake Maye's pass to Hunter Henry, read more for details). McDaniels' effectiveness with spreading the ball and utilizing alternative targets in the wake of both Brown's and Hollins' injuries, have been nothing short of stellar.

Now, with Brown re-entering the fold, McDaniels can expand his playbook — one that he designed specifically with Brown as the number one option. The Patriots get the length of the field to work with and the ability to spread out opposing defenses, as Brown's downfield receiving skills come to play.

Loser: Efton Chism III

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) makes a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In light of a weakened receiver room, Efton Chism III has stepped up in ways not many had expected. In Week 4, he scored the game-winning touchdown on a league-wide highlight reel worthy play. Chism also hauled in a career high five receptions and 57 yards in their win over Las Vegas on Sunday.

However, Chism's unforeseen impact is in part because of the absences at receiver. In Week 1 — the only week where the entire receiver room entered the game healthy, the second-year undrafted free agent was a healthy scratch. From Weeks 2-5, Chism's snap percentage rose an average of 12% per week, playing 76% of snaps in Week 5.

While Brown's return will certainly sideline Chism more than he's seen in the past couple weeks, the scrappy and super athletic receiver may have earned himself more playing time than the Patriots originally planned on giving him this season.

Winner: Romeo Doubs

Doubs was the Patriots first big free agent signing at receiver in years. He entered the season expecting to be the team's number two target, lining up opposite to Brown.

After Brown's injury, Doubs became the most targeted player on the Pats' offense. But of the 23 looks quarterback Drake Maye has given him, he's only hauled in 13. Doubs inefficiency to make catches has surrounded his first several games in New England.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Upon Brown's return, Doubs will slot back into the secondary receiver postion, which doesn't only allow him to play the position he learned all summer but also keeps defenses' top secondary players off of him.

Loser: Tight Ends

Similar to Chism, the tight end group has also thrived in Brown's absence. Both the veteran Henry and rookie acquisition Eli Raridon have caught a touchdown this year and have been reliable presences in the passing game.

Henry, who's played with Maye in all three years of the young star's career, is a common safety net on third or fourth down plays. While Henry will still be the number one tight end, Brown will be a reliable out for Maye, as well.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel congratulates tight end Eli Raridon (82) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raridon, on the other hand, may see less involvement in the passing game. Because the receiving group was limited to just four players, often times, Raridon found himself on the field with Henry — operating in two tight end sets. Adding a fifth receiver to the group reduces the need for Raridon to be on the field at the same time as Henry.

Prior to Sunday's game, Raridon was averaging one per game across his three games with playing time.

Winner: Drake Maye

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) gets ready to take the field prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a definitively slow start to the season, Drake Maye has been the best quarterback in the NFL across the past two weeks, throwing for 643 yards and notching seven total touchdowns.

Though it feels like Maye has finally gotten used to a new — yet dwindled — receiving group, having his number one receiver back in the fold can only beneft the young quarterback who's found confidence and caught fire in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, Maye had a lot to say about practicing with Brown, including, "I think it definitely opens up other parts of the field and other parts of the game for guys. I think you see it in the NBA; it's probably the closest thing that I can think of."

Drake Maye says that having A.J. Brown back at practice was “awesome.” pic.twitter.com/yuN3mD9i6x — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) October 14, 2026

Over the summer, reports indicated that Brown and Maye's connection was fantastic. In the less than three quarters of real game action they saw, the pair connected for three catches and 26 yards and missed on one deep shot to the end zone. Brown will provide more opportunity for Maye to move the ball through the air.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) reaches out for the ball during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser: Kyle Williams

Williams is another player whose playing time has increased significantly in response to the injuries.

A third-round pick in last year's draft, Williams hasn't provided the level of use you'd expect from a player taken so highly. His ability to spread the field and haul in deep passes has been exhilirating, but his average reception yardage of 27 yards per catch isn't sustainable nor consistant.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) makes the touchdown catch against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams has just five catches on the year, three of which came against the Raiders in Week 5. With Chism showing flashes of success, Williams may find himself on the bottom of the depth chart at the wide receiver position.

Loser: Injured Reserve Players/Reactivation Availability

Offensive tackle Marcus Bryant returned to practice along with Brown, signaling that the two (when officially elevated to the active roster) will be the third and fourth players the Patriots reactivate off of injured reserve/non-football injurt.

New England can only activate eight players off of the injured reserve, and have already done so with four (including Brown and Bryant). They'll be stuck with 11 players on IR, and will only be able to activate four of them.

You start with EIGHT spots to use for a “designated-to-return” player.



1️⃣ - ST Brenden Schooler

2️⃣ - OT Marcus Bryant

3️⃣ - WR A.J. Brown

4️⃣ - WR Mack Hollins

5️⃣ -

6️⃣ -

7️⃣ -

8️⃣ -



Who are your other four? 🤔 ⬇️ https://t.co/QM0uOzFeot pic.twitter.com/JlVQ4n9fse — Michael Rodnick (@MJRodnick) October 14, 2026

Taking into account future injuries, as well, the team will have to be very cautious of which injuries deserve IR designation and which players can stay on the active roster while they rehabilitate their injuries.

Several starters like Hollins, FB Reggie Gilliam, and P Bryce Baringer are expected to make full recoveries of their injuries at some point this season.

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown stretches during a joint practice against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Contributed by Sophie Weller / Patriots Wire

Brown's return — though a worthwhile one, takes up another IR return designation of which the Patriots have very few.

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