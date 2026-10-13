Has Patriots WR Efton Chism III Earned More Playing Time?

Behind four Drake Maye passing touchdowns on Sunday, the New England Patriots receiving arsenal proved they were ready to step-up to the challenge of a dwindled personnel group. Of the players asked to compete more than they usually would, none has stood out more than Efton Chism III.

A week ago in Buffalo, where the second-year undrafted free agent was asked to rise to the challenge of replacing Mack Hollins — who went down in the second half with a calf injury — Chism came up with two clutch receptions on the Patriots game-winning drive.

One for a first down, where Chism elevated vertically to haul in Maye’s pass, and the other for the game-winning touchdown on a thrilling 23-yard one-handed grab.

We can't stop thinking about the @EftonChism catch 😌 pic.twitter.com/Mj1gLu1DVU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 7, 2026

With the Pats only suiting up four receivers in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Chism naturally saw the most reps of his career in an NFL game, recording 57 offensive snaps. This was the second highest on the team, trailing only Romeo Doubs.

One of Chism’s more impressive plays came on a catch-and-lateral to TreyVeyon Henderson for a big third-down conversion.

Heads up backwards pass by Efton Chism III to help the Patriots get the 1st down pic.twitter.com/oN70ccHwNV — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2026

Chism recorded five receptions and 57 yards during his action-packed day against the Raiders. Both stat lines are the Eastern Washington alum’s NFL best.

The Return of A.J. Brown Could Change Things

On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel teased the possibility of WR AJ Brown suiting up in Week 6’s game against the New York Jets. Brown, who went down with a high-ankle sprain in the season opener against Seattle, is currently on injured reserve, but eligible to be removed from the list this week.

If Brown does return for the Patriots this week, there is a possibility that Chism reverts back to his previous role in the receiver room, as the fifth or sixth option for Maye. In the first three weeks of the season, Chism only played 26 offensive snaps — which is 22% of his season-total 117 snaps.

However, with Chism’s proven impact on a heavier snap count, there is a likely chance that the 24-year-old earned a useful role among the receivers and will see the field almost as often as he did in the past two weeks.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Chism’s frame and ability is quite different than that of Brown and Hollins, who are utilized most effectively when lining up as the split receiver, Chism could take the place of Patriots’ fourth-year receiver DeMario “Pop” Douglas.

Douglas recorded a 34-yard touchdown – his first of the season – in Sunday’s 45-17 victory against the Raiders, where he elevated past the defense in a busted coverage into a wide-open end zone. Despite receiving a 53% share of offensive snaps this season, Pop has caught just 13 passes for 147 yards.

The slot receiver played 20 less snaps than his positional counterpart Chism on Sunday, indicating that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may have a new favorite slot receiver.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) makes the touchdown catch against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn’t a suggestion that the Patriots will do-away with Douglas, who’s an unrestricted free agent in the 2027 offseason. Chism and Douglas are used simultaneously in multiple packages where the offense spreads out and an extra receiver is on the field.

But with Chism’s efficiency thus far, his added usage – even in a healthy receiver room, may lead to less snaps from players like Douglas or second-year receiver, Kyle Williams.

Detailing the impact of the receiver depth, Vrabel said after the game, “They're all ready to go. They all play different positions. That's not easy, you know, to learn three different positions and be able to step in there and block and make plays.”

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