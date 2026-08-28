9 Takeaways From Patriots' Preseason Clunker Against Dillon Gabriel, Browns

Now the fun can begin. The New England Patriots have wrapped up their 2026 preseason with a total clunker they'd be happy to get out of the way.

After two semi-productive weeks of games, the Patriots fell on their face Thursday night. The Cleveland Browns put up 27 first half points en route to their 37-13 win in the preseason finale, and it wasn't particularly close.

It felt eerily like last year's third preseason game, where the Patriots came out flat to the tune of a 42-10 drubbing by the New York Giants. That game was also broadcasted on Amazon Prime, so clearly it's not been a good trend that's followed Mike Vrabel's Patriots the last two seasons.

Here's how it happened, and what it means moving forward:

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Majority Of New England's Roster Sits

With one final shot for the depth players to fight for a roster spot, most of New England's starters and primary players weren't active. It was a pretty boring preseason for the team's top players, as none of the key starters played in any of the team's three games.

Here's a full list of all the Patriots who didn't suit up for the finale: QB Drake Maye, RB Tre’Veyon Henderson, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, FB Reggie Gilliam, WR DeMario Douglas, WR A.J. Brown, WR Mack Hollins, WR Romeo Doubs, TE Hunter Henry, TE Eli Raridon, C Jared Wilson, C Ben Brown, OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG Greg Van Roten, OG Mike Onwenu, OT Will Campbell, OT Morgan Moses, OT Marcus Bryant, OT Lorenz Metz, DT Christian Barmore, DT Milton Williams, DT Cory Durden, EDGE Elijah Ponder, EDGE Dre'Mont Jones, EDGE Xavier Holmes, LB Khalil Jacobs, LB Robert Spillane, LB Christian Elliss, CB Marcus Jones, CB Christian Gonzalez, CB Carlton Davis, S Craig Woodson, S Eric Butler, S Kevin Byard and S Jaylen Reed.

EDGE Harold Landry (PUP) and S Brenden Schooler (NFI) remained out, meaning they finished the entire summer without suiting up once before the regular season starts.

2. Tough Sledding Against Young Browns QB, WR

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) throws the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Patriots lost the coin toss for the first time in three weeks, it was an easy first drive for the home Browns. Led by backup quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Browns pushed down the field with ease.

It took seven plays, 67 yards and under 3:30 minutes, but Cleveland took an early 7-0 lead after Gabriel connected with wide receiver Luke Floriea in the flat. He fought his way through contact at the goal line, reaching the ball past Patriots cornerback Kindle Vildor to break the plane. It wasn't the best of drives for Vildor, who was flagged for defensive pass interference on third-and-nine.

On Cleveland's next drive, another seven-play drive resulted in a similar outcome. Gabriel found an open Floriea in the middle of the field, and after beating Patriots cornerback Marcellas Dial, found pay dirt to reclaim the lead.

3. Kyle Williams' Strong Summer Continues

It didn't take long for the Patriots to strike back. Six plays later, Tommy DeVito found a streaking Kyle Williams uncovered down the left sideline. He had beaten Browns cornerback D'Angelo Ross — a former Patriots UDFA — and easily waltzed into the end zone for a 45-yard score.

It was an inspiring stretch of preseason games for the second-year wideout. Williams scored a touchdown in each of the Patriots' three games this month and has cemented himself as a more than capable option in the deep game. His releases at the line of scrimmage are things to marvel at.

4. Nothing Going Right For Patriots

It went from bad to worse for the Patriots. After Browns kicker Andre Szmyt hit a 35-yard field goal to push the lead to 17-7, the Patriots subbed in rookie quarterback Behren Morton. His first pass? It hit the ankle of tight end C.J. Dippre and popped right into the air.

Browns linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold dives and picks off the floating ball. It was as unexpected as you'd might ... expect.

How can you not be romantic about preseason football? pic.twitter.com/fe5ocPsWoY — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 28, 2026

The Patriots defense was able to hold the Browns in their own territory, forcing Symzt to trot out to attempt a 47-yard field goal. It just snuck through the left upright to extend the lead to 13.

5. First Half Ends With More Struggles

Gabriel ended the first half with a sparkling stat line. The second-year quarterback finished completed 12-for-15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns. That third touchdown bloated Cleveland's lead to 27-10.

The third touchdown pass went to running back Ahmani Marshall, who slipped out of the arms of Patriots rookie linebacker Riley Wilson for the score. Wilson was a step behind after the snap, and it wasn't that difficult for Cleveland to score for the fifth time in the half.

New England's final chance closed with a 33-yard field goal from Borregales, but a risky throw from Morton into the end zone nearly ended the drive prematurely with an interception.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Tre Avery (11) breaks up a pass against the New England Patriots during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Have A Night, Matt Haack!

In his first game with the Patriots after Bryce Baringer's injury last week, the veteran punter put together a really strong night. He finished the night with four punts for 186 total yards, including a pair of fantastic boots to open up the second half. Three of those were inside the Browns' 20.

His first punt of the second half was a bad return from Browns wide receiver Gage Larvadain, who ran backwards nine yards and was tackled on his own two-yard line. The next punt, Haack booted it 63 yards and got a perfect bounce to have Chad Muma down it at the two-yard line again.

7. Tackling Remains An Issue

The Browns added some more points in the fourth quarter, as running back Davon Booth ran off the left tackle. Patriots cornerback Kobee Minor, still fighting to make the roster, missed the easy tackle in the flat and a spinning Booth scampered into the end zone.

It was the third missed tackle by the Patriots inside the five-yard line, and it's something that will need to be cleaned up before the regular season. Minor, Vildor and Charles Woods — all backups fighting for spots — didn't have games to remember.

8. Nail In The Coffin

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns defensive end Adin Huntington (98) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the game essentially out of reach, Morton tried to make something happen late in the fourth. The quarterback scrambled to his left trying to hit wide receiver Nick DeGennaro down the sideline. Instead, he was hit as he threw it and it was picked off by Browns linebacker Justin Jefferson.

After two weeks of solid play, it wasn't Morton's night in Cleveland. His third game ended with him going 18-of-28 for 123 yards and a pair of interceptions. The Browns would settle for a Szmyt 23-yard field goal to close the scoring.

9. Kyle Dixon Stands Out

In a positive, undrafted wide receiver Kyle Dixon stood out as one of the Patriots' top performers. He was targeted eight times, caught all eight passes and led the team with 71 receiving yards. After missing time earlier in camp with an injury, he might have locked up a spot on the practice squad.

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