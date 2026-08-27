Most Important Storylines Heading into Patriots' Preseason Finale vs. Browns

It's the final preseason game for the New England Patriots before the games start to count for real. The Patriots are in Cleveland to take on the Browns at 8 p.m, and they have a shot to end their summer with back-to-wins.

This will be the last time that players fighting for a roster spot can try and make a lasting impression on the Patriots coaching staff. This weekend, they'll need to narrow their roster down from 91 players to 53.

Here's what I'm watching out for tonight at Huntington Bank Field:

Which Roster Bubble Players Stand Out?

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Amari Gainer (99) runs to tackle Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (49) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, the Patriots got good showings from linebacker Amari Gainer and center Joe Michalski. We've also seen safety John Saunders Jr, cornerback Brandon Crossley and running back Hassan Haskins stick out.

There are plenty of players currently sitting on the roster bubble that could parlay a strong showing against the Browns into a spot on the roster. It's trending like the Patriots' starters won't play for a third-straight game, making tonight a big opportunity for those still fighting for some of those final jobs.

Will Depth Issues Become More Apparent?

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tackle Marcus Bryant (52) is helped off the field with an injury with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Patriots win over the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Mike Vrabel made reference to the fact that the team just isn't that deep. He's since clarified why he said that this week, but he's not wrong. The Patriots — hit by injuries the last two weeks — are thinning out in the margins.

"We lost a couple guys that aren't going to be with us, so you can only play that for so long," Vrabel said. "You can only do that for so long, and we're going to need to prepare the football team, be smart and make sure that we're as ready to go as we possibly can. And the depth was about building the depth. It is about taking the guys that we have, building them and then identifying if there's other people that we can add to the roster."

The Patriots have lost offensive linemen Ben Brown, Andrew Rupcich and Marcus Bryant, while also seeing backup linebackers Chad Muma and Khalil Jacobs get banged up last week. It's already getting a bit hairy at some positions on the roster, and we'll see how they respond.

How Many Rookies Earn Practice Squad Spots?

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Peter Manuma (34) signals to teammates in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For several Patriots in their first season, making the 53-man roster doesn't seem like a plausible outcome at this point in time. However, there are open spots on the 17-player practice squad that will get decided after roster cuts. This final game can leave the Patriots with some positive thoughts on players in their rookie year.

Wide receivers Cameron Dorner, Kyle Dixon and Nick DeGennaro all played big roles last week against the Philadelphia. Offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover stepped up last week at right tackle, while safeties Eric Butler and Peter Manuma have gotten some playing time as well.

It's going to be tricky for those players to stick around on the gameday roster, but if they impress against the Browns, their journey in New England might not be ending.

How Do Matt Haack, Jaylen Reed Look?

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals punter Matt Haack (39) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest news of the week was the Patriots trading away wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to the Houston Texans for a draft pick and safety Jaylen Reed. They've also had to sign Matt Haack after regular punter Bryce Baringer suffered an injury against the Eagles.

These two players will likely be on the Week 1 roster when the Patriots travel to Seattle, but this will be our first chances to see how they fit into the team's scheme in a game scenario. Haack will take over the punting duties from backup quarterback Behren Morton (who punted three times after Baringer's injury), while Reed could find a role as a rotational slot defender.

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