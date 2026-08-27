6 Winners From Patriots Training Camp: Drake Maye Could Be Even Better This Season

The New England Patriots' 22-practice training camp schedule has officially wrapped up, and for some players, it was a successful summer. They had three days of joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, and now are hours from their third preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

Overall, it was a good launching point for the Patriots' hope to defend their AFC title in 2026.

Here are six of the biggest winners from the Patriots practices, including a few offensive players who are poised for large roles during the regular season.

QB Drake Maye

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks over his shoulder from the sideline during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a real shot that Maye is better than he was last season. Even after being squarely in the MVP conversations in 2025, there was room to improve for the 23-year-old quarterback. This summer, he was hovering around 70% passing in practices with just seven interceptions.

Part of his growth process was getting better at being a vocal leader. Likely a captain for a second-straight season, Maye has worked on that part of his game this summer.

"I I think I still need to say more," he said this summer. "I think I'm comfortable with a lot of guys in the huddle, a lot of guys on our team, and I think there's areas for me to take the guys on offense especially, and bring them to a different level and elevate their game, elevate my game, and kind of bleed that into the defense and the whole team."

WR A.J. Brown

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) poses for a photo with Philadelphia Eagles staff member after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Maye, part of his growth has been the addition of a true WR1. Trading for Brown in June has allowed this Patriots offense to flourish, especially when it comes to the deep ball.

It started off slow once he first arrived, but Brown was always the first target for Maye during team drills in camp. He caught 54 passes throughout all of the summer, and had stellar outings against the Eagles during joint practices.

"It's huge for a quarterback and receiver like himself, just to keep growing and keep – not just feeling like you are leveling them off and trying to keep getting better," Maye said on his relationship with Brown. "So, he does a great job of talking to me, seeing what he sees, seeing what he is seeing in the DB, and just seeing what I see from my point of view. So, he is eager to learn and eager to share his opinion."

TE Eli Raridon

Aug 19, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) fights for separation from Philadelphia Eagles safety J.T. Gray (48) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some might not have expected Raridon — the Notre Dame rookie drafted in the third round — to have as large of a role that he's had this summer. After Julian Hill went down in spring workouts, Raridon was promoted to the second tight end spot.

He has looked comfortable all summer, working with both the starting and backup offensive units as he gets accustomed to the NFL level. His ability to make catches in the open field will be a big part of how New England's passing attack this fall.

"It’s going well," Raridon said at the start of camp. "I've got a lot of great people in the tight end room to learn from. Hunter Henry’s been great to me. Just learning every day, trying to apply it on the field and just playing as hard as I can."

C Jacob Rizy

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Jacob Rizy (64) runs onto the field to warm up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the major storylines of camp was how the Patriots' offensive line depth kept taking hits in games. Ben Brown (center), Andrew Rupcich (guard) and Marcus Bryant (tackle) all left the preseason games with lower-body injuries, and it forced the undrafted rookie Rizy into a bigger role.

He opened up the summer as the third center. Now the Harvard and Florida State alum have gotten more snaps as the backup center option. Rizy has held his own and made a name for himself as he fights for a spot on either the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

"He's battled, he's competed, he's studied," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "For a young center to go in there, it was good. ... I think he'll continue to work and understand that this is a little different game than probably what he was used to in college, but he is figuring it out."

S John Saunders Jr.

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety John Saunders Jr. (23) looks on in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There might not have been a bigger riser in practice than Saunders. The second-year safety, who spent a brief time on the practice squad last season, wasn't in the mix to make the roster when the summer began. He was stuck behind plenty of veterans, including Kevin Byard, Craig Woodson, Mike Brown and Dell Pettus.

That hasn't mattered, as Saunders grabbed five interceptions this summer between practices and games. The ball has continued to find him in the secondary and it translated into playing more snaps on the top defense at times. He'll now be a name to watch come this weekend's roster cuts.

"I feel pretty good," Saunders said on his chances to make the 53-man roster. "Everything's in God's hands, so I don't really or stress that much, and I know all things working in my favor."

K Andy Borregales

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales (36) kicks a field goal in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The major takeaway from Borregales' summer was his three missed kicks in the preseason opener against the Colts. But in practices, he's been automatic.

The second-year kicker has spent most of his time working with the smaller, skinnier uprights, and he's been beyond accurate using those. In the final practice of camp, Borregales went 6-for-6 on those goalposts. He's the lone specialist on the roster that hasn't had any exterior players brought in for either competition or injury this offseason.

"He's done a great job through camp," special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said. "He continues to progress and there's always ebbs and flows of being a kicker and that's why you kick it."

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