Patriots Defense Gets Dominated Through First Half vs. Browns

The New England Patriots trail the Cleveland Browns 27-13 through the game's first 30 minutes in a battle which has been highlighted by Cleveland's offense.

Here is everything you need to know from the first half of action.

First Quarter:

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) and New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) celebrate after a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland got the first possession and quickly drove downfield, in part due to a 28-yard defensive pass interference called on New England cornerback Kindle Vildor. Browns running back Raheim Sanders gained 21 yards on the ground, before wide receiver Luke Floriea scored a six-yard touchdown.

Patriots quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant served as the team's offensive playcaller. New England responded to Cleveland's touchdown with one of its own, a 45-yard score from Tommy DeVito to Kyle Williams. Kicker Andy Borregales connected on the point-after attempt to tie the game, 7-7.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (68) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns offense stayed hot on their next possession, with Floriea capping off the drive with his second score of the evening. Cleveland took just over four minutes to drive 74 yards downfield, and did so in just seven plays.

A pair of Lan Larison drops contributed to a Patriots three-and-out on their following possession. The Browns rounded out the quarter with a four-play drive, which was capped off with a field goal to push the score to 17-7 with just seconds remaining in the quarter.

However, right before the start of the second frame, New England quarterback Behren Morton was intercepted by Cleveland linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold on a pass which bounced off the leg of tight end CJ Dippre.

Second Quarter:

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns were unable to pick up a first down on their first drive of the half, but kicker Andre Szmyt knocked made a 47-yard field goal to push Cleveland's lead to 13 points.

On New England's next drive, the Patriots got inside the Browns' 10-yard line but were unable to find the end zone. Chain-moving runs from Morton and running back Hassan Haskins, plus a 19-yard reception by Kyle Dixon contributed to the scoring drive. Borregales connected on a 26-yard field goal to cut the deficit.

However, the Patriots' defense was unable to gain control. A roughing the passer penalty called on edge rusher Amari Gainer and a 29-yard pass to receiver Kole Wilson got Cleveland well into New England territory. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel capped off the drive with his third passing touchdown of the night, a dump-off to running back Ahmani Marshall.

A 31-yard defensive pass interference call against Cleveland wiped away what would have been Morton's second interception of the night. The Patriots capped off the half with a 33-yard field goal made by Borregales, and headed into the half down 27-13.

Injury Update:

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Lorenz Metz (72) warms up with offensive tackle James Hudson III (51) before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are 38 Patriots who did not suit up for game action, due to a combination of injuries and veteran rest.

One update: New S Jaylen Reed also isn't dressed. So make that 38 players not in uniform. https://t.co/XBQXqDEvf4 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 28, 2026

Left tackle James Hudson III left midway through the second quarter with an apparent arm injury and did not return.

By the Numbers:

Tommy DeVito: 2/4 passing, 55 passing yards, 16 rushing yards, one passing touchdown.

Behren Morton: 8/12 passing, 56 passing yards, 18 rushing yards, interception.

Hassan Haskins: Five carries, nine rushing yards.

Kyle Williams: Two receptions, 55 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown.

Kyle Dixon: Three receptions, 31 receiving yards.

Charles Woods: Seven total tackles, one tackle for loss.

Andy Borregales: 2/2 field goal attempts (26-yards, 33-yards), 1/1 point-after attempts.

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