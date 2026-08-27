5 Players to Watch When Patriots Take On Browns in Preseason Finale

The New England Patriots wrap up their preseason Thursday night at 8 p.m. against the Cleveland Browns. New England is yet to play any of its starters throughout its first two games.

The team's projected primary contributors did get a joint practice against the Indianapolis Colts, however, and an additional two days of work against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With that, here are five names to keep an eye on in New England's second of three preseason matchups.

RB Lan Larison

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Lan Larison (34) runs the ball up the field against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a tight race for New England's third running back spot, Larison has gained steam to win the job. After an impressive performance in the team's most recent preseason game, the 24-year-old caught the attention of head coach Mike Vrabel.

"I felt like Lan certainly had a good performance, a gritty, tough performance tonight, and did some really good things," Vrabel said after the Patriots' win over the Eagles. "It is fourth and one, and he gets hit behind the line of scrimmage and finds a way to get the first down.

"And then we have another long pass, and he makes, and then he is able to break a couple tackles there in third down when we needed it at the end of the game, so he did some good things."

Although Larison missed some time in practice this week, another eye-opening performance could catapult him above fellow running backs Jam Miller, Hassan Haskins and JaMycal Hasty.

CB Kindle Vildor

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kindle Vildor (28) in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vildor came into the summer as a roster longshot following an unimpressive spring. A slow start to training camp hurt his case even further, but the veteran cornerback has since bounced back. Vildor has stood in the way of countless passes through the past three weeks, and nabbed an interception in the Patriots' preseason opener against the Colts.

"When it comes down to competitor, he's at the top of the list," cornerback Marcus Jones said about Vildor. "He's played a lot of football as well, and we've seen him make plays at practice. And when it comes down to the game, we know that it's going to translate. His confidence is at an all-time high, so we know whenever we have him out there, he's going to take advantage of opportunities."

New England is likely to roster five cornerbacks, with Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis and Jones all as locks to make the team. Charles Woods projects as the top backup option, while Vildor can battle out a spot with fifth-round rookie Karon Prunty.

P Matt Haack

Nov 6, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts punter Matt Haack (6) punts the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Haack was signed by New England on Monday as injury-relief for starting punter Bryce Baringer. While the severity of Baringer's injury is yet to be seen, there is a chance Haack starts the season on the Patriots' 53-man roster.

"Serious enough that we'll probably have to sign a new punter," Vrabel said Monday regarding Baringer's injury before signing Haack.

If Baringer is not ready to play in the Patriots' season opener on Sept. 9 against the Seattle Seahawks, Haack's role as specialist will be critical for New England. On Thursday night, watch for his comfortability in both the punt game and the field goal operation.

EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins (45) runs against Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Luke Tenuta (67) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an already thin edge rusher room, it has become increasingly likely the Patriots will be without veteran Harold Landry to start the season. The 30-year-old started training camp on the physically unable to perform list, and did not participate in any spring or summer practices.

A quick Harold Landry update:



Sources have told me while he continues to try & work his way back, there’s a growing lack of optimism around the progress being made so far.



Week 1 seems like a long shot & there isn’t much of a timetable as of now.



Here’s what Ryan Cowden… — Kevin J. Stone (@kstone06) August 25, 2026

Hutchins clinched last week's win against the Philadelphia Eagles with a last-minute strip sack on quarterback Cole Payton. The Boston College product could round out New England's edge rusher room with another strong performance on Thursday.

OT Dametrious Crownover

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Dametrious Crownover (68) works out during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After backup offensive tackle Marcus Bryant suffered an ankle injury last week against the Eagles, Crownover's roster chances skyrocketed. The Patriots' tackle group had looked full, with starters Morgan Moses and Will Campbell, first-round rookie Caleb Lomu, plus Bryant.

Now, however, the sixth-round rookie has a roster shot in lieu of Bryant. Crownover also led New England in snaps played on Saturday against Philadelphia.

NE offensive snaps vs. Eagles (w/ ST):



🏈 Dametrious Crownover (team-high 68) summoned early after Marcus Bryant injury



🏈 Conditioning/competitive stamina test for LT Caleb Lomu (60)



🏈 RB3 competition: Lan Larison (34), JaMycal Hasty (18), Jam Miller (15), Hassan Haskins (7) pic.twitter.com/WBct7HuJbt — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 23, 2026

"Crownover, I thought, played well (against the Eagles) and tried to finish and tried to use his length and pass protection," Vrabel said on Monday.

All in all, the Patriots have a group of back-end roster contributors who could clinch spots on the 53-man roster with impressive preseason finales.

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