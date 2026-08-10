Preseason Games Can't Come Soon Enough for Patriots WR Kyle Williams

There have been some days at training camp where Kyle Williams has been making impressive one-handed grabs in the end zone. There have been others where the New England Patriots wide receiver has been stashed on the depth chart and struggling to get on the field in practice.

The Patriots' deep receiving corps has dampened what should have been a summer of progress for Williams. Instead, people have clamored if he's the next Ja'Lynn Polk (getting shipped off after a weaker rookie season) and is on the outside looking in.

It's been a wonky start to his second summer with the Patriots, but Williams has a real shot to turn that around this week. With the Indianapolis Colts coming to town, the Patriots receiver can finally go up against another team and try to parlay that into a nice role in Thursday's preseason game.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has answered questions for weeks about the Patriots' wide receivers, including if they'll keep six or seven for the regular season. Kayshon Boutte's potential as a trade target does impact Williams' role this year, but for now, the team is working to try and get the youngster involved.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Again, all these opportunities, and he'll continue to earn opportunities. I really, really know that Kyle is going to help us," Vrabel said. "His speed is going to help us. And I don't want to use this and get this to be overblown, and I'm going to use the word scheme or – He's got a skill set, right?

"We're going to find ways to get him the ball, and it may be outside of just the normal installation plays, but that's my responsibility, that's Josh (McDaniels)'s responsibility, that's Todd (Downing)'s, responsibility is to put him in those positions where we see the speed that showed up last year. And so, I know that he is going to be a large part of what we're going to do, and those opportunities will continue to come."

Williams has the talent, but the stats didn't reflect that as a rookie. He caught just 10 passes in the regular season (three of which went for touchdowns) and was really only used as a deep threat weapon. He put on a few pounds over the offseason to try and add some more elements to his game, but we haven't really been able to see them a whole lot this summer.

Preseason Games Could Help Williams' Chances

"His release skills, his speed, his vertical speed, those are all things that we have to continue to take advantage of as we progress," Vrabel said. "And it's a great room. It's a good competitive room. And by competing and getting out there every single day, those will by nature increase his opportunities."

Right now, A.J. Brown, Boutte, Romeo Doubs and DeMario Douglas have gotten the lion's share of the headlines coming out of the receiving room. For Williams, the most traction he's gotten is about his playing time.

Some days, including a walkthrough earlier in the summer, saw Williams rep as the WR7. Others, like Thursday's practice, had Williams working with the third-string unit. It's hard to imagine the Patriots move on from the 23-year-old after just one year, but it's clearly not the best summer for him right now.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) stretches at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You don't know what is promised and what's not," Williams said about his role on the team. "So, every day just coming up whether it's in the film room, meetings, on the field pre-practice, after practice, just doing extra stuff to give myself the advantage to take forth to these opportunities."

With the Colts, Eagles and Browns next up on the Patriots' preseason schedule, it's three chances to prove to the coaching staff that Williams belongs with this team. He does, that much is for sure, but a strong summer can really hammer down why the Patriots selected him in the third round last year.

"It's just control the controllables," Williams said. "A lot of things are out of my control and when I get a chance to be able to control those things, I try to take the most of it. But I don't really have expectations. I just show up every day just ready to take advantage of the opportunities given to me."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!