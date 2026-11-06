After Ravens' TNF Loss, Should Patriots Trade for Future Hall of Fame RB?

The New England Patriots currently have four running backs on their active roster, plus a fifth on the practice squad. But could they — or should they — end up making a deal for another?

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, one of the greatest to ever play the game and stuck on a team trending all the way downward, could potentially be on the trade block ahead of the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Do the Patriots swing for the fences?

Last night, the Ravens looked really bad in a Thursday Night Football loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After injuries decimated the quarterback postion, the Ravens are trying to make it work with rookie Joe Fagnano (and potentially a trade for former Patriots captain Jacoby Brissett). Sitting at 4-5, now is the time for the Ravens to start selling off some of their pieces for something of value.

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots' running game, despite the logjam on the roster, hasn't been all that. Sure, Rhamondre Stevenson has looked great as the starter, but TreVeyon Henderson has been out of sorts for weeks as he works his way through two ankle injuries and now an illness certain to hold him out of Week 9. Corey Kiner, a trade acquisition in August, is a fine runner, but won't light the world on fire. Lan Larison and Terrell Jennings follow up behind.

Operating under the assumption that Henderson will be out for a bit, the Patriots could use another solid runner. Who better than Henry, who spent six seasons with now-Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee. After Vrabel was fired in 2023, Henry departed in free agency to Baltimore.

Does It Happen? Don't Count It Out

The Patriots are reportedly interested.

According to AtoZ Sports, both the Patriots and the New York Giants (Henry's former head coach with the Ravens, John Harbaugh, is now the Giants head coach) have reportedly been in conversations for the future Hall of Famer.

It doesn't feel like the Patriots would have to give up the world to acquire Henry. Whether it's a fourth or fifth round pick, that would be a move that a team looking to buy should absolutely pounce on. Henry signed a two-year extension prior to last season, so he's under contract until after 2027. He's only making $1.25 million this year as a base salary (which the Patriots can afford after restructuring Hunter Henry's contract last week).

Yes, Henry's 33. But he's shown how good he can be in an offense that's firing. Right now, with Drake Maye playing as well as he is, Henry could thrive.

Nov 26, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel running back Derrick Henry (22) watch as officials review a play during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Vrabel has said all the right things about potentially adding someone or reworking the roster via trade, and you could expect him to be thrilled about the idea of Henry's skill set in this offense.

"I've said this a bunch, and I'm sure that Eliot (Wolf), when he speaks, and Ryan (Cowden) and whoever else speaks on our behalf, we'll always try to look and see ways to make the roster better and make our team better," Vrabel said this week. "There's certainly a lot of things that we have to look at with the roster."

Now, the Patriots should only do this move if they feel like Henderson's illness/absence will bleed deep into the regular season. If it is, pounce. If not, it might not be worth giving up something for another running back and shove your second round pick from a year ago further down on the depth chart.

There are other burning needs that could be addressed further, like another offensive guard or some help along the defensive front, but passing up on a talent like Henry is going to be hard to do.

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