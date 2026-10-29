Finding Trade Partners: Identifying 5 Teams the Patriots Must Contact

The NFL trade deadline is approaching, and across the league transactions are piling up. With the New England Patriots being considered as a top buyer in the league, they'll be reaching out to several underperforming franchises to bolster their roster that can compete in the playoffs.

After November 10, the Patriots would only acquire players through waivers or free agent signings, making the next two weeks a big opportunity to increase the team's competitiveness through trade acquisitions.

Having one of the most injured rosters in football, the Patriots may look to several teams to increase their depth. Here are the likely partners of a mid-season trade:

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) reacts after an injury during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Titans

It's well-known that Mike Vrabel loves reuniting with his southern roots from Tennessee. He's signed a handful of free agents that were tenured with the Titans during his time as head coach, and most recently, traded for A.J. Brown, who Vrabel selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

It makes too much sense that Vrabel and the Patriots front office would contact their friends in Nashville to orchestrate a trade. However, Tennessee's most valuable trade asset, Jeffery Simmons, was just moved to Chicago on Wednesday morning for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel congratulates wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on his touchdown during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With New England's depth and efficiency at defensive tackle, it wasn't likely they'd make a move for Simmons, anyway, but this move indicates that Tennessee's market is open. EDGE Jermaine Johnson II emerges as a target for New England, who can acquire the Pro Bowl sixth-year player on an expiring contract for a small price.

Other peices that Tennessee may want to move away from include RB Tony Pollard, WR Calvin Ridley, and DE Jacob Martin.

Indianapolis Colts

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) practices before the game against the against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England could dip further into the AFC South by making a trade with Indianapolis, who's shown already that they like engaging in the trade deadline. Last year, the Colts acquired Sauce Gardner at the deadline, and they've already moved on from G Quenton Nelson and DE DeForest Buckner in the weeks leading up to this year's deadline.

After firing their general manager Chris Ballard, the Colts are exploring all options around the deadline. The biggest name they have to offer is Jonathan Taylor, who is many playoff contending teams' top target ahead of the deadline.

It was reported that Indianapolis would ask for at least a first-round pick in exchange for Taylor, unless a team would include a quality running-back in the deal. With this being said, the Patriots could offer up TreVeyon Henderson — who's underperformed in his sophomore season — and a pick outside of of the first-round for Taylor.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was asked if he’s requested a trade. First answer was unclear. After a follow-up:



“No. That’d be crazy to even say because we got a division opponent (coming up). …”



Taylor requested a trade in 2023 amid a contract dispute before signing an extension. pic.twitter.com/5xHc1WWflh — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 29, 2026

As seen with team's like the Eagles in 2024, who acquired Saquon Barkley in free agency, and this year's Kansas City Chiefs, who have an offensive powerhouse with Kenneth Walker at the center of it, sometimes all it takes is a dominant running back to make a great team a championship winning team.

If New England is more conservative at the deadline, they may look to other Colts players such as WR Josh Downs, who played with Drake Maye at UNC, or DT Grover Stewart.

Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) plays against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After learning of Jalen Hurts' season-ending blood clots diagnosis, the Eagles have looked past this season as an opportunity to compete. They already moved on from center Cam Jurgens and have been shopping other players for draft capital.

The Eagles and Patriots are recent trade partners as of the A.J. Brown deal in June. The clear candidate for the Patriots to pursue this time around is guard Landon Dickerson. Dickerson is a Pro Bowler who's expressed uncertainty about his future with Philadelphia.

With guard being the most injured position on the Patriots roster, Dickerson would fill a huge gap for the offense that's struggled to replace Mike Onwenu and Alijah Vera-Tucker. One caveat is that Dickerson's contract is expensive, especially in 2028 where his $17.7 million cap hit will coincide with the first year of Christian Gonzalez's record-breaking extension and Brown's $17.8 million cap hit.

If the Patriots were to look for a less cap expensive option from Philadelphia, they may inquire about TE Dallas Goedert, WR Hollywood Brown, or CB Riq Woolen.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers have had an incredibly disappointing season thus far, and may look to sell out of the 2026 season, despite being a part of a somewhat non-competitive NFC South division.

Tampa Bay can offer quality additions to the Patriots that won't have lasting consequences. Most of Tampa Bay's trade candidates have minimal contract values that are close to expiring. This makes an interconference trade between New England and Tampa Bay very likely.

The player that hits all the margins of skill, need, and contract value is Yaya Diaby. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound linebacker is in the final season of his rookie contract and has been incredible in 2026. For a Patriots team that lacks experience and depth at edge rusher, Diaby could be difference maker in the defensive front.

How did Yaya Diaby still make this sack?



TBvsCAR on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/WGfJpnx47b — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

The Buccaneers will also listen to offers for defensive ends Anthony Nelson and Al-Quadin Muhammad, and DT A'Shawn Robinson.

Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like every other team listed here, the Chargers have been a massive disappointment in 2026. Coming off a playoff run that ended In New England during the Wild Card round, the Chargers are approaching factory reset mode, meaning they'll likely move on from their biggest pieces.

One player that could draw the attention of Vrabel is Khalil Mack, who comes off the edge just like Vrabel did as a player. At 35-years old, Mack is well beyond his best day as a torturing edge rusher. But just like Diaby, Mack will provide a veteran presence to the edge rushers that can also make a difference in the defense's ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Diaby, Mack is on an expiring contract that is only worth $8 million for whichever team that trades for him. Acquiring the stud defensive end who could one day be wearing a gold jacket in Canton, Ohio makes too much sense for this hopeful Patriots team.

The Chargers, while very available, have high-interest players for New England's needs such as WR Quentin Johnston, OL Trey Pipkins III, and LB Denzel Perryman.

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