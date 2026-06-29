Biggest Overreaction From Patriots Minicamp, And Why You Don't Need To Worry

Christian Gonzalez has earned himself a shot at a record-breaking contract from the New England Patriots this offseason, and rightfully so.

The cornerback has catapulted himself into the conversation of being the best player at his position in the league. He's been named to an All-Pro Team and a Pro Bowl since being drafted 17th overall back in 2023. His superb showing in Super Bowl LX highlighted his abilities on a national stage.

Gonzalez won't be going anywhere.

He wants to remain in New England. The Patriots want him to remain in New England. The desire to keep the 24-year-old around for the long-term future is mutual.

So it's not surprising that Gonzalez didn't take the field for any competitive drills during the Patriots' three-day mandatory minicamp earlier this month. While he did participate in individual drills and warmups, once team reps began, off to the sideline he went.

Don't Worry About Gonzo's Future

That is not a cause for concern at all. No need to overreact.

Gonzalez has the possibility of receiving the largest contract in NFL history for a cornerback, potentially surpassing $30 million a year. Right now, he's set to play the fourth of his five seasons on a rookie contract at $2.259 million.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) takes questions from the media at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

What if the superstar cornerback had gotten tangled up at practice, or slipped during coverage? He could have easily kissed that contract out the window. It's smart for Gonzalez to hold into the practices. One wrong turn and those lofty contract negotiations would have gone sideways.

But both sides want him to stay, so there's no use of worrying about it just yet.

"I hope we get something done," Gonzalez said at minicamp. "I've said this multiple times -- I've been drafted here; I want to be rewarded as a Patriot. I love this city. So of course I want to be here."

The Patriots did pick up Gonzalez's fifth year option earlier in the offseason, giving them plenty of time to negotiate further. He'll remain tied to the organization through the 2027 season. There's plenty of time to figure something out, though it could get a bit messy if he starts to miss training camp practices deep into July and August.

"We Have A Long Time To The Season"

Gonzalez isn't worried about that just yet.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) arrives to the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"We have a long time to the season," Gonzalez said. "We're still pretty early in the offseason. I'm focused on being here for the team, fulfill my role and what I'm here for this week, and focus on that."

The Patriots don't get to the Super Bowl last season without Gonzalez's contributions on the field. The blue chip defender is one of the few players on this roster that you could make an argument down the line that -- should his career continue at this trajectory -- he could earn a spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

He's that good, and that's why this deal will (should) get hammered out eventually.

Gonzalez knows his worth, and won't risk injury for it. The Patriots' brass is well aware of that worth too. If you've bought a No. 0 jersey in the last few years, don't start worrying just yet. It should get worked out soon.

"Contracts are part of professional sports, I understand that," head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier in the offseason "But I also know that those should remain private. Like any contract negotiation, you want to make sure that everybody feels like they get something out of it, and I’ll leave it at that."

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