'I Love This City': Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez Opens Up About Contract Standoff

FOXBORO --- Christian Gonzalez was present at practice today for the New England Patriots. He didn't participate much in his return to the field, and there's a clear reason why.

The superstar cornerback skipped OTAs during what is now continuing to be a contract negotiation. His agents off the field have tried to work out a deal for Gonzalez, who has an argument to be made for being the league's top cornerback.

Although he was present, Gonzalez's reps were far from meaningful. He didn't take any snaps during team drills, and only was active during stretches and positional drills with the other defensive backs. While the rest of the team huddled up for 11-on-11s, Gonzalez stood off to the back of the end zone and watched.

But why? What's the point of showing up if you aren't going to practice, right? Gonzalez can't risk an injury that could jeopardize a massive contract. Instead, he returned to Gillette Stadium and that is that.

Christian Gonzalez Makes 2026 Practice Debut

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) warms up during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"I've got obligations. I'm here," Gonzalez said to reporters after the session. "I felt like I could get my work in. I was able to talk to the coaches and we talked about it and got some work in."

Gonzalez's press conference was filled with the same words over and over again. His kept referring back to his agents and the Patriots -- "both sides" -- when asked about contract disagreements. He reiterated the fact that he wanted to remain in New England and be rewarded as such.

"I Love This Town, I Love This City"

The mild-mannered Gonzalez was just the same old Christian, this time talking about the subject that's always awkward -- his personal finances.

"Of course I want to be here," he quipped. "I've said this multiple times, I've been drafted here, I want to be rewarded as a Patriot. I love this town, I love this city. So, yeah, of course I want to be here. ... Like I said I want to be here, so, that's what I'm gonna say."

With Gonzalez off the field, the Patriots rolled with Kindle Vildor and Carlton Davis as the starting cornerbacks. That's something the team doesn't want to deal with this season, especially considering the season he's coming off of.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) looks on during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In Super Bowl LX, the cornerback had the best game of his career and broke up three passes in the loss to Seattle. It was that type of showing that he can use as the argument that he deserves to re-set the cornerback market. Right now, Los Angeles Rams' Trent McDuffie is getting paid $31 million a year. Is that a number Gonzalez wants to surpass?

"That’s another question that is between my agents and the Patriots and that team and what they value me at," he said.

For now, it appears that Gonzalez won't do anything but stretch for the remainder of the week. There is plenty of time to hammer out a deal, something the cornerback is well aware of.

"We've got a long time until the season," Gonzalez said. "We're still pretty early in the off-season. I'm focused on being here ... being here for the team, doing my role and what I'm here for this weekend, and focused on that."

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