'Productive' Patriots Rookie Impressing Mike Vrabel This Spring

The New England Patriots had 17 players attend rookie minicamp this year on a tryout basis, all of them working to earn a contract on the 90-man roster. Only two players, Hawaii safety Peter Manuma and James Madison edge rusher Xavier Holmes, were able to sign with the Patriots after the three-day tryout.

Why did the Patriots end up signing these players? According to head coach Mike Vrabel, Holmes was one of the players that they felt like was undervalued in the draft process this past year.

"X was a productive college player," Vrabel told reporters during mandatory minicamp last week. "There’s a lot of reasons guys fall through the draft or maybe don’t sign as a free agent. He came here. You’re just looking for little things. Are they coachable? They make a mistake, and can they correct it? You look at effort, you look at skill set."

Holmes comes to New England after a five-year college career split between Maine and James Madison. He was a starter for the Black Bears in 2024, where he he had six sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss and was named Second Team All-CAA and to the NEFWA All-New England Team. Holmes joins the Patriots after a five year college career.

He then transferred to James Madison ahead of the 2025 season, where he started for the Dukes en route to the College Football Playoff. In 14 games, he had eight sacks and four pass breakups. In the Sun Belt title game against Troy, he had three sacks in a 31-14 win.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Xavier Holmes (51) does a drill with tight end Jeremiah Franklin (17) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Xavier Holmes Earning Praise From His HC

Holmes went undrafted this spring and earned an invite to New England's rookie minicamp. After that weekend, he earned the final open roster spot to join the Patriots.

"Sometimes when they’re doing the drills, X was able to do that," Vrabel said of Holmes' ability to be coachable. "Most of the guys, you have to do something to kind of stand out, and he did that."

The 6-foot-2 Holmes is now the second member of last season's JMU squad to sign with the Patriots for the 2026 season. Wide receiver Nick DeGennaro -- one of the Dukes' top offensive options -- inked an undrafted deal right after the NFL Draft. Holmes is also part of an edge rusher room that's been gifted a golden opportunity for a player like him.

Veteran Harold Landry is dealing with a knee injury he suffered last season, and second rounder Gabe Jacas has yet to sign his rookie contract. The Patriots now have some chances for edge rushers to pop during training camp this summer, good news for a player in Holmes' situation as a rookie.

"That's a good group," Vrabel said. "We'll continue to try to look at every position and make it stronger, but that group has done a nice job."

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