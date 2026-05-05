From Mike Vrabel to Malcolm Butler: Giving Historical Context To Patriots Rookie Uniform Numbers

After a few weeks in limbo, the nine-man New England Patriots draft class officially received their uniform numbers. It's always a rite of passage for fans and media to critique each pick and see which numbers that they could have taken or passed on.

For the 2026 draft class, there are several jerseys selected that could usher in a new era of Patriots football -- all while throwing it back to the past. If you got an old Mike Vrabel jersey from the early 2000s, it might be time to get it from the closet and brush off the dust.

OT Caleb Lomu - No. 74

The Patriots' first round selection chose the only remaining 70s number left. Last wore by swing tackle Thayer Munford Jr. last season, this jersey number hasn't had the long outstanding legacy in New England that others might. Former first round pick Dominique Easley wore it during his two seasons with the Patriots, but it was best worn by offensive tackle Shelby Jordan from 1977-1982 (Jordan wore No. 63 during his rookie season before switching).

EDGE Gabe Jacas - No. 50

Dec 5, 2004; Cleveland, OH, USA;New England Patriots #50 Mike Vrabel Celebrates his second half sack with teammate #54 Tedy Bruschi against Cleveland Browns quarterback #12 Luke McCown at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Patriots beat the Browns. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

After a season where this number wasn't issued out, Vrabel's No. 50 is back on the field. It goes to second round edge rusher Jacas, a player who impressed the coaching staff during the pre-draft process. Vrabel -- a Patriots Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion -- is easily the best player to don No. 50 in New England, but fellow edge rusher Rob Ninkovich gives him a run for his money.

TE Eli Raridon - No. 82

Raridon wore No. 9 for Notre Dame, but because it's already claimed by Kayshon Boutte, the rookie needed to find a different rote. He ends up in the 80s, where fellow tight end CJ Dippre switching from No. 82 to No. 81 this past offseason. Raridon will look to become the next great Patriot to wear No. 82, joining the ranks of wide receiver Vincent Brisby (1993-1999) and tight end Ben Watson (2019, though he's most known for wearing No. 84).

CB Karon Prunty - No. 21

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts the football against Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The ideal number to wear for a Patriots cornerback is No. 24, with Ty Law, Darrelle Revis and Stephon Gilmore all winning Super Bowls in that uniform. If there's another one, it might have to be No. 21. Prunty, the Wake Forest rookie, will kill to have the career of Malcolm Butler, who wore No. 21 from 2014 to 2017. Last worn by Jaylinn Hawkins, it was also worn by JR Redmond and Duron Harmon on Super Bowl-winning teams.

OT Dametrious Crownover - No. 68

Free agent offensive tackle James Hudson signed with the team back in March, and the Patriots roster says that he's wearing No. 68. Now that might change, as the Texas A&M rookie has it. There hasn't been a long lineage of stars wearing this number, and it's been passed around in recent years. Former offensive tackles Darryl Haley, Max Lane and Tom Ashworth all played well wearing it.

LB Namdi Obiazor - No. 48

The TCU draft pick wore No. 4 during his final season in college, but finds himself with a perfect linebacker number. Some of the best Patriots to don No. 48 during their careers in New England (cornerback Don Webb, safety Tim Fox) didn't even play linebacker, but made the jersey their own. As for positional trends, Tully Banta-Cain wore it during his first Patriots stint and Jahlani Tavai owned it for the last five seasons.

QB Behren Morton - No. 15

For the younger generation, Morton's choice of No. 15 could issue in memories of Chris Hogan or Marte Mapu. For those older, it's a perfect match for what projects to be the Patriots' third quarterback. Plenty of gunslingers have wore the uniform, including King Corcoran, Tom Dimitroff, Neil Graff, Ryan Mallett and Marc Wilson, but none wore it better than Hall of Famer Vito "Babe" Parilli.

RB Jam Miller - No. 30

Jan 12, 1986; Miami, FL, USA; New England Patriots running back Mosi Tatupu (30) against the Miami Dolphins during the 1985 AFC Championship at the Orange Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Miller wore No. 26 with Alabama, but it's currently being worn by Terrell Jennings. So the rookie had to pivot to the only remaining number in the 30s. Last worn in a regular season game by cornerback DJ James in 2025, plenty of productive Patriots wore No. 30, including running back Carl Garrett, fullback Mosi Tatupu, cornerback Jason McCourty and safety Duron Harmon.

EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins - No. 45

This jersey hasn't had the longevity in New England as some of the other choices, and if Hutchins plays a long career with the Patriots, he could become the best player to ever wear No. 45. Right now, Otis Smith -- a key member of the Patriots' Super Bowl XXXVI team -- is the best player to wear it, but wide receiver Michael Timpson and linebacker Ray Ilg also played well with No. 45 on their backs.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!