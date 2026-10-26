Calm Down Patriots Fans, A.J. Brown Will Be Just Fine — And Here's Why

FOXBORO — A.J. Brown cost the New England Patriots two draft picks, including a first rounder, this summer via trade. So far through three games, he hasn't lived up to that trade package — recording just nine receptions, 101 yards and no touchdowns.

Since returning from IR with his high-ankle sprain, Brown has only caught three passes against the New York Jets and Chicago Bears on 16 targets (including 10 in his return against New York). To put it bluntly, it hasn't worked out so far.

Head coach Mike Vrabel, speaking on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, was asked about if he has any concerns for his top wideout as he looks to try and find more consistency on the field.

"No, I don’t have any concern," Vrabel said. "No."

Is it time to panic about Brown? Like Vrabel said, no. The former Pro Bowler will be able to figure it out and start stacking up some good days — but he'll need to do it soon. This week, the Patriots will play host to the Miami Dolphins, who won their first game of the season yesterday. It's a very winnable game for the Patriots and a real opportunity for Brown to make his mark.

During the summer, his budding connection with Drake Maye was one of the many highlights of training camp. Brown's ability to go up for balls and come down with them was going to be a godsend for this offense. It hasn't come to fruition yet.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) misses a catch in the end zone in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Jets, Brown caught three balls — while dropping several more. That performance alone got him plenty of grief online, but it was clear the rust was being shaken off (even though Brown won't say that).

"I thought that he dropped a few passes, and then the other night there was a contested catch that — I’ve seen him make those plays in the past, I’ve seen those plays get called for DPI, and I’ve seen those plays be good plays by the defense down the field," Vrabel said. "So, I don’t think anybody has to press here or anything else. I think we just have to get back into a rhythm offensively with the guys that we have."

Patriots Offense Will Get Brown Involved

Exactly. The Patriots offense, one that was a bit out of sorts against the Jets and very streaky one week later, needs to start firing on all cylinders. Injuries at the wide receiver position (Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs are both on IR) haven't helped, but that's why Brown is here.

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the reason to be confident in Brown is centered around his quarterback. Maye is playing some great football right now and has seemed to break out of his early season struggles. Now, instead of playing sloppy football, the 24-year-old is making play after play after play.

A lot of those plays have gone to Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon and DeMario Douglas — all players who haven't missed extended time with injuries. Brown could easily join that party.

His slow start won't last all season. Sooner or later, he'll break out and grab 100+ receiving yards and a touchdown. Maybe it's this week at home.

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