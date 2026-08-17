Could Veteran RB Hassan Haskins Actually Make Patriots' 53-Man Roster? That's Not Crazy to Say

FOXBORO --- Hassan Haskins was a free agent at this time last week. Now, he's competing for one of the backup running back spots on the New England Patriots.

It all happened pretty fast. First Haskins was working out for the team. After Myles Montgomery and Terrell Jennings were both put on injured reserve, Haskins immediately suited up for the team's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

It was a solid showing for Haskins, who admitted he's still thumbing his way through the offensive playbook. He finished with five carries for 15 rushing yards in a minimal role. He also chipped in on special teams as well.

But there's a legitimate shot that Haskins -- a former fourth round pick by Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans -- could end up cracking the 53-man roster. Behind starters Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, there's a wide open gap for that third job. It looked like it could go to Jennings at one point, but now it's down to Haskins, Lan Larison, JaMycal Hasty and Jam Miller (where his impressive preseason debut has him in the driver's seat).

Ultimately, for Haskins, he'll need to start using his physicality to help himself, something he says is a strong part of his game.

"I'm a physical back, but I feel like I can move well," Haskins told reporters after Sunday's walkthrough practice. "You know, I've got different tools in my tool bag. I feel like I can bring (them) to the table."

Haskins Has Experience On Offense, Special Teams

Haskins said that it's been nice to reunite with the head coach who drafted him, as well as position coach Tony Dews, who worked with Haskins in Tennessee. The pair was spotted in the team facility during a media tour repping through the playbook a day before the Patriots eventually took the field.

Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins (25) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The main way that Haskins can win the job is really about bringing a veteran savviness to the room, as well as chip in on special teams. During his NFL tenure that's had stops with Tennessee and the Los Angeles Chargers, Haskins has gotten reps as a kick returner.

So has second-year Larison, who might just need the same thing to end up making the roster as well.

"I just always did it in college," Haskins said. "It just always was built in me, and I feel like any way I can get on the field, I'm gonna do it and do (it the) best of my abilities."

Right now, it feels like after one preseason game and two practices since, Miller is the front-runner for the RB3 job. The Alabama rookie ran the ball very well against Indianapolis and has looked better at pass protections since getting drafted. But Haskins can fit into this New England offense well.

Plus, with a newly-adopted mindset, the 26-year-old Haskins could easily run his way onto the Patriots' roster despite a shortened summer.

"Just don't take nothing for granted," Haskins said when asked about what he learned while unsigned. "I love being out with a team, with a family. ... Just don't take that for granted, and just come out here every and each day and be thankful."

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