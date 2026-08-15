The New England Patriots still have two preseason games left, but after their 13-13 tie with the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, a lot has cleared up in terms of who might make the roster.

Most of the starters didn't suit up after getting a large dose of snaps during the joint practice, so the majority of players were roster bubble guys fighting for a job.

After one week of preseason games, here's my latest New England 53-man roster prediction:

QB: Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton (3)

Maye was on the sideline in pads, but didn't take any snaps. That duty was given to both DeVito and Morton. The two backups each had success in spurts, but DeVito was the clear winner if there had been a competition. But Morton has shown enough this summer to stick around.

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Jam Miller (3)

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Jam Miller (30) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (26) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terrell Jennings was originally my RB3, but an injury has prematurely ended his season. Now there's a competition for the third spot, and the rookie Miller (14 carries, 55 rushing yards) earned that title for now. He outpaced Lan Larison, who contributed in the passing game, and offers a youthful bounce that Hassan Haskins/JaMycal Hasty can't.

FB: Reggie Gilliam (1)

The free agent signing didn't play a snap on Thursday, and for good reason. Gilliam will be the lone fullback on the roster, whether he plays in the preseason or not.

WR: A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III (6)

I still believe that the Patriots will roll with six receivers and not seven. That means Kayshon Boutte, who's been in trade talks and played some snaps against the Colts, is on the outside looking in. In theory, they could keep all seven, but it feels unrealistic.

TE: Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin (3)

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Tanner Arkin (84) dose a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not much has changed here from a roster perspective. Both Raridon and Arkin got plenty of time on the field in their NFL debuts, and it's going to be hard to see C.J. Dippre, Mitch Van Vooren or Jack Westover jump them right now.

OL: Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, Caleb Lomu, Ben Brown, James Hudson, Marcus Bryant, Andrew Rupcich (10)

Both Brown and Rupcich left the field with lower-body injuries, which could end up putting a dent in the armor that is the guard depth. I think that both Hudson and Bryant, who's gotten a nice run at left tackle, could round out this group.

DT: Christian Barmore, Milton Williams, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, Leonard Taylor III (5)

Joshua Farmer had himself a nice showing on Thursday, and he's a player that's been trending up over the past week or so. I still have confidence in Leonard Taylor's role on this defense, rounding out what should be a really stout unit up front.

EDGE: Dre'Mont Jones, Gabe Jacas, Harold Landry, Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson (5)

It was an up-and-down day for Jacas in his NFL debut, who spent a lot of time on special teams. For Swinson, he shined during an extended period on defense, including a big run stuff in the red zone. It might

LB: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, Chad Muma, Khalil Jacobs (4)

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots fullback Reggie Gilliam (44) linebacker Khalil Jacobs (59) tackle Indianapolis Colts running back Ulysses Bentley IV (37) short of the goal line during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K.J. Britt had a fantastic showing on Thursday, blowing up an inside run before forcing a fumble. And yet, I have undrafted rookie Khalil Jacobs rounding out the linebackers. I think the youthfulness that Jacobs brings, along with his speed, can compliment this unit really well.

CB: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Karon Prunty, Kindle Vildor (5)

Gonzalez, Davis and Jones are roster locks. Who follows them is still a mystery. Prunty and Vildor both had nice first impressions in Patriots uniforms. Prunty plays the run really well and the fifth-rounder should be the CB4, while Vildor's interception helps his case for CB5.

S: Kevin Byard, Craig Woodson, Mike Brown, Dell Pettus, Brenden Schooler (5)

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4) looks on during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Saunders Jr. has stacked days as a depth player, including picking off Riley Leonard twice last week (once in practice, once in the game). However, I still have faith in Brown, who played deep into the fourth quarter Thursday. Special teams will be how the bottom-half of this group unfolds.

K: Andy Borregales (1)

It was a rough showing for Borregales, as he missed three kicks, including what would have been a game-winning 49-yard field goal. Mike Vrabel didn't close the door on bringing in a new face, but giving up on a strong leg like Borregales might not be the best move.

P: Bryce Baringer (1)

Baringer was one of the best players on the field on Thursday with plenty of 50+ yard punts and hangtimes more than five seconds.

LS: Julian Ashby (1)

Ashby didn't play in the preseason opener for the Patriots after dealing with an ankle injury. Niko Lalos handled the snapping duties, but I can't forsee an outcome where the second-year Ashby doesn't return to the lineup.

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