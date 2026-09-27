4 Biggest Storylines Ahead of Patriots' Battle with Jaguars, Including Mobile QB Play

The New England Patriots will try to win their second-straight game of the season, as Week 3 in the NFL rolls along. Next up? A meeting with the 1-1 Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

"You've got to take care of the football," Mike Vrabel said this week about the keys to beat the Jaguars. "You've got to hit some returns. You've got to be able to find some X plays in the kicking game. And then take advantage of your opportunities — your scoring opportunities — but certainly take care of the football."

Last week, the Patriots got timely defense to the tune of a 20-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home opener. The Jaguars scuffled, dropping their first game of the year to the Denver Broncos. These two playoff teams from a year ago are both expected to be in contention once again at the end of the season, and this game could end up being big for seeding purposes.

Here are four things to watch as the Patriots and Jaguars kick off later this afternoon.

How Do Mobile QBs Lead Their Respective Offenses?

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake Maye and Trevor Lawrence are two of the league's top young quarterbacks, both of who can use their legs to extend plays and move the chains. To this point right now, Lawrence has looked a lot better than Maye — who's thrown just one touchdown through two weeks.

But these two players each can elevate their offenses to a victory. Last time they met (2024), it was Lawrence in London. Could it be Maye on the road with his first true breakout showing of 2026?

"I like the way he keeps on getting better year after year," Maye said of Lawrence on Wednesday. "You can see in the offense, especially with Coach (Liam) Coen, of him just growing and making plays. He can make a lot of different plays. He's mobile, can throw on the run and throw in the pocket."

Jaguars WRs vs. Patriots CBs

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates after the Jaguars defeated the Browns during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both sides are all full strength on the perimeter, and that's going to lead to some fireworks. The Patriots' cornerback trio (Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones) is one of the best in the entire NFL. The Jaguars' wide receiver room (Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr.) has started the season on a good note.

We're bound for some big plays. Washington — one of the biggest risers through two weeks — has caught 12 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. He operates mostly in the slot, so it will be a big test for Jones on the other side. Gonzalez — the highest-paid cornerback — will likely go up against Thomas, who he covered two years ago.

The Patriots will need to also be wary of second-year dual-threat Travis Hunter, who's gotten the occasional snap on offense. He'll mainly be repping with Jacksonville's defense, but it feels like he could also be sprinkled in here and there.

Banged Up At Edge, Safety

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5) reacts to an apparent injury in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week was rough for New England, as several players left the game with injuries. Edge rushers Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder) and Quintayvious Hutchins (knee, placed on IR) are both out for this game. Safeties Craig Woodson (shoulder, questionable) and Dell Pettus (ankle, placed on IR) also suffered injuries against the Steelers.

The Patriots got great injury luck in 2025. How can they adapt to their rough start health-wise? It's going to be a big game for Gabe Jacas and Elijah Ponder, who stepped up last week off the edge. The team also elevated Mike Brown from the practice squad to help in the secondary.

Ultimately, the Patriots could be down some critical players this week (tight end Eli Raridon is also questionable with a thigh injury). They'll need to show resilience, especially defensively, to win this game.

Can Patriots' Ground Game Bounce Back?

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel helps running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) get ready before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 1, the Patriots were without TreVeyon Henderson. That ground game didn't work at all against the stout Seattle defense. One week later, other than a long Henderson touchdown, the Patriots couldn't muster anything.

That needs to change if they want to improve to 2-1. Jacksonville's defense has forced an interception in seven-straight regular season games, and the Patriots need to get Rhamondre Stevenson/Henderson going.

It was mainly the Henderson show last week after Stevenson's opening drive fumble (something that's plagued him his entire career). If you take out Henderson's 39-yard score, the Patriots' running backs combined for an average of 3.4 yards per carry. That can't be sustainable for a long stretch of time.

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