EXCLUSIVE: How Logan Collier Caught Patriots' Eye All The Way From Finland

Every NFL team prides themselves in finding hidden talent across the United States. What about overseas?

For the New England Patriots, the process to fill out their rookie minicamp roster took them across the Atlantic Ocean to the American Football Association of Finland. That's where Logan Collier was playing football, for the Tampere Saints.

Collier was one of 17 players invited to New England's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. A wide receiver in college, Collier was initially brought over to play cornerback, and was listed as that on the minicamp roster.

But the versatile player didn't stop there. Another switch was in the works.

"Rookie minicamp was a great learning experience," Collier told Patriots On SI. "Especially since I played safety, a position I’ve never played, instead of corner. I still got good feedback from the coaches, saying I picked it up pretty quickly."

Who even is this Logan Collier player? What made the Patriots interested in his services? Well, Collier originally played at Lindsey Wilson College at the NAIA level -- spending four seasons there and winning a national title in 2020. He was a two-time all-conference player and historically good kick returner. He remains LWC's all time leader in kick return touchdowns.

After those seasons wrapped up, and he was granted an additional season, Collier transferred to North Alabama. That's where he became more of a special teamer in the ASUN. In 11 games, he had 11 kick returns for 249 yards.

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks defensive back Landon Sylvie (34) stops North Alabama Lions wide receiver Logan Collier (9) during the FCS Kickoff game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday August 24, 2024. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

He was able to score a spot at UAB's Pro Day ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and impressed the Buffalo Bills with his 4.36-second 40-yard dash. He had earned a spot to the Bills' rookie minicamp, but didn't end up signing.

Collier landed inside, joining the Indoor Football League.

"I went and played a month or two in the IFL for the San Antonio Gunslingers with my brother (Aaron)," Collier said. "Then I got on a plane before the last game to play a month in Finland for the Tampere Saints."

"Logan Brings ... The Ability To Make Big Plays"

The Saints were founded in 1998 and compete in the American Football Association of Finland or the Finnish Maple League (or the Suomen Amerikkalaisen Jalkapallon Liitto, abbreviated as the SAJL). It's in the league's 1st Division, the second-highest level of play in the country.

Collier originally found his way to Europe after not getting much playing time in Division I. He hopped online to look for some teams, and the Saints were one of the teams to reach out.

The 25-year-old has become a solid two-way player for the Saints, playing four games as a rookie last year. Tampere hadn't won a game before Collier arrived, but won two of their final four games to close out the season. Collier had 25 catches for 326 yards and five touchdowns. More than 80% of all of the passing plays intended for Collier were caught.

"Logan brings explosiveness and the ability to make big plays from anywhere," Saints head coach Hannes Mattila said, via AmericanFootballInternational.com. "We have high expectations for a full season of performances."

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Logan Collier (8) does a drill during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Collier's agent told him that the Patriots were interested in having him come visit, which shouldn't be too surprising. The team struggled in the kick return department a season ago, and could have used Collier's talents in that area. The receiver was told that he would be working out as a defensive back, so he began to cross train in Texas.

Collier Showed Defensive Versatility In New England

"I played both sides all four years in high school at Mount Juliet Christian Academy and was an all-state corner with six picks my senior year," Collier said. "I also played both ways while I was in Finland, holding one of the best American receivers in the league to 36 yards.

"(I also had) a PBU and a pick to win the game," he continued. "As I said before, I have (been) cross training for some time and got some good work at my home gym, Peak Kinetic Performance in Georgia."

So now Collier was back in the United States with a Patriots No. 8 uniform on. It took a bit of time to get his feet wet, but the coaching staff noticed that the converted defensive back was improving. It was another step in the right direction for Collier's football career.

Collier didn't end up getting a contract out of minicamp -- the team signed Hawaii safety Peter Manuma instead -- so he ended up getting back on a flight to get ready for his upcoming season this summer.

"I am currently back in Finland getting ready for the season opener against the league’s reigning champion (on) June 6," Collier said. "I have my complete faith in God and that He is putting me where I need to be."

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