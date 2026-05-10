Patriots' Namdi Obiazor Showcases Versatility During Rookie Minicamp

New England Patriots rookie linebacker Namdi Obiazor recently used the term “physical” to best describe his playing style.

As he left the New Balance Athletics Center practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium at the conclusion of rookie minicamp’s second session, it became evident that Obiazor’s versatility may preferably define his place within the Pats’ defense.

In addition to his primary role as a pass rusher during his college career at TCU, Obiazor was also a prominent special teamer — aligning on 322 snaps in the kicking game throughout his four seasons with the Horned Frogs. During that span, he also took 2,627 snaps on defense.

With extensive knowledge and experience in two of the game’s three phases, Obiazor joins the Patriots with an advantage over his fellow first-year peers on defense. In fact, the 6-foot-3 229-pound defender is hopeful that the correlation between the two will help assimilate him into the pro-game as soon as possible — a sentiment he shared with reporters shortly after the conclusion of the Patriots’ day 2 rookie camp practice.

"Yeah, I feel like it definitely ties together a lot. Especially being on punts” Obiazor told reporters of the connection between defense and special teams. “It's just one-on-ones. You just have to get off a block."

Namdi Obiazor Could be an Asset to the Patriots Defense, Special Teams

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Namdi Obiazor (48) does a drill with running back Myles Montgomery (39) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Obiazor was originally selected by the Patriots in the sixth round (pick 212) of April’s draft. He played in 53 games and finished with 302 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, three interceptions and six pass-breakups. Yet, it was his work with TCU’s special teams unit which caught the eye of Pats’ scouts such as vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden. Shortly after his selection, Cowden expressed an eagerness to add Obiazor’s versatility to New England’s roster.

“Our special teams coaches took a look and had a lot of positives to say about Namdi’s projections as a special teams player. … That’s important at the linebacker position,” Cowden said shortly after Obiazor’s selection. “We thought he fit the profile of that and I’m excited to work with him.”

Ultimately, Obiazor will be defeinred by both versatility and a physical style of play. Despite being listed as a linebacker on the official draft register, the 24-year-old has also played cornerback and saftey. On special teams, he was mainly used on kickoff and punt coverage teams. In that role, Obiazor earned even tackles without being credited with one miss.

If New England’s defensive coaching staff is able to harness his dual-threat potential, Namdi Obiazor could be a potential draft steal for the Patriots, as well as a key contributor in multiple phases of their game plan.

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