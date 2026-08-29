Final Patriots 53-Man Roster Prediction: Interesting Conversations at RB, LB, DB

The New England Patriots have to trim their roster down to 53 players this weekend, and for some positions on the team, that could lead to some interesting conversations. Could they keep an extra linebacker or cornerback? Who'll win the RB3 battle? Is there a competition at backup guard?

With Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline rapidly approaching, here's my final 53-man roster prediction for the Patriots.

QB: Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton (3)

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) calls an audible in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You could make the argument that Morton hasn't played well enough in two preseason games to warrant a spot on the roster. But I think the team values the emergency quarterback role and I think the rookie Morton can remain on the roster in that way.

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson (2)

What? Two running backs? Yep. I don't think we have a clear winner out of the Jam Miller/Lan Larison/JaMycal Hasty/Hassan Haskins competition, so let's just stick with two running backs for now. The Patriots should sign one or two of them to the practice squad to continuing competing for that third role.

FB: Reggie Gilliam (1)

There's no competition here. Gilliam, despite time off the field for load management, will be the Patriots' fullback in 2026.

WR: A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III (6)

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) catches a pass against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ambry Thomas (38) and runs for a touchdown during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Kayshon Boutte trade, this group feels pretty set in stone. The undrafted trio of Kyle Dixon, Nick DeGennaro and Cameron Dorner have all made names for themselves as potential practice squad additions, and could remain as depth options if they clear waivers.

TE: Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin (3)

This group also seems pretty secure, with the undrafted Arkin beating out the likes of Jack Westover and C.J. Dippre. It's a young room, with the veteran Henry leading the way. They'll need a lot of productive snaps out of Raridon in the backup role.

OL: Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, Caleb Lomu, Greg Van Roten, Ben Brown, Dametrious Crownover (9)

I think that Marcus Bryant opens up the year on injured reserve, clearing the way for the Patriots to keep rookie Crownover in the fold. Brown and Van Roten will be the top interior backups, while Lomu can open up his career as a swing tackle.

DT: Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, Eric Gregory, Leonard Taylor III (6)

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Eric Gregory (95) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Carson Steele (34) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I went heavy on this unit, and for good reason. The trio of Farmer, Gregory and Taylor have all played well enough to earn roster considerations, but they haven't truly jumped past one another. So why don't the Patriots keep all three of them and bolster their defensive line with as many bodies as possible? That's my reasoning.

EDGE: Gabe Jacas, Dre'Mont Jones, Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson (4)

I went heavy inside, so I'll go light off the edge. With Harold Landry remaining sidelined, it's going to put some pressure on the young group they have right now. I think BC rookie Quintayvious Hutchins could make sense, but there are other rookie defenders I think could have better shots.

LB: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, K.J. Britt, Chad Muma, Khalil Jacobs (5)

Britt has impressed with his physicality. Muma and Jacobs, who both have gotten banged up this summer, have room to grow, but looked good in practice for most of camp. This is one of the thinnest groups on the roster, so it's key to keep some guys that may not clear waivers.

CB: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods, Kindle Vildor, Karon Prunty (6)

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kindle Vildor (28) in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots loss to the Cleveland Browns in the preseason finale didn't shine much positive light on the team's secondary depth. Players like Vildor, Marcellas Dial and Kobee Minor struggled. I still have faith in Vildor and rookie Karon Prunty to round out this room (and play backup to what should hopefully be an extended Gonzalez).

S: Kevin Byard, Craig Woodson, John Saunders Jr, Dell Pettus, Jaylen Reed (5)

Another room with limited depth, the safety room could be another interesting conversation. I like Saunders, who picked off five passes this summer. I also like Pettus, who's been a personal protector on the punt unit in the past. Both of those players have played much better than the veteran Mike Brown, who came over in free agency this year.

ST: Andy Borregales, Matt Haack, Julian Ashby (3)

No surprises here. Borregales and Ashby remain the holdovers from a year ago, and after Bryce Baringer went down two weeks ago with an undisclosed injury, the Patriots signed Haack off the street. He booted the ball well in his lone preseason game, including three punts inside the 20. He'll stick around for as long as Baringer can't go.

IR/PUP/NFI: OT Marcus Bryant, EDGE Harold Landry, S Brenden Schooler, P Bryce Baringer (4)

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tackle Marcus Bryant (52) is helped off the field with an injury with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We haven't seen Landry or Schooler all summer, and the Patriots lost both Bryant and Baringer in their second preseason game. If these players are placed on reserve lists ahead of Week 1, it will rule them ineligible for the first four games of the season.

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