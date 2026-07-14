Why The Patriots Are So Excited About Rookie CB Karon Prunty

The New England Patriots spent a fifth round pick on Wake Forest cornerback Karon Prunty in last April's NFL Draft, and the pick was met with plenty of confusion online.

Some draft outlets didn't have Prunty rated as a draftable prospect, despite logging plenty of snaps between Kansas, North Carolina A&T and Wake Forest. The 24-year-old prospect is on the older side for a player now entering his rookie contract, so people were skeptical when the card got turned in.

But based on how his first spring went in a Patriots uniform, and how some of the members of the Patriots' coaching staff and front office have spoken about him, it's clear the team really, really likes what Prunty can bring to the team.

Prunty joins a cornerback room with plenty of established talent already. Christian Gonzalez is among the best at his position in the sport, while Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones round out a formidable trio. The Patriots are bringing back Charles Woods from last year and added Kindle Vildor in free agency.

"He Puts Time Into Studying His Craft"

How can Prunty stick out during this summer's training camp? It will have to be through his sticky coverage skills.

"Man-to-man is hard to teach,” cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton, who recruited Prunty out of high school when he was part of Virginia Tech's staff, said in May. "When you see guys who have the natural ability to play man-to-man, he can do that, which goes back to the raw tools that he has. He puts time into studying his craft, and that’s encouraging.

"Corner is probably the least communicative spot in the defense I’ve been a part of. But when a guy understands where everyone is supposed to be and can speak on that, they’re probably going to be able to learn whatever it is we’re teaching them."

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty (21) does a drill with wide receiver Cameron Dorner (88) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prunty took a visit to New England during the pre-draft process, earning the trust of his future coaches. He went through meetings with several members of the organization, which made them feel comfortable selecting him with the 171st overall pick this year.

What New England's Front Office Likes About Prunty:

Patriots vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden told reporters after the draft that Prunty's tape in college really shined a light on who he was as a football player.

"As we watched his tape over and over and dived into the skillset, we all kind of came to the consensus that there are some developmental traits here," Cowden said. "There was a collaborative opinion between us and the coaching staff about a vision for the player. We speak about vision all the time, and here's one where we had an aligned vision."

During rookie minicamp, Prunty looked smooth coming in and out of his breaks. In an OTA practice that media was able to attend, he picked off Drake Maye during a team drill and returned it to the house for what would have been a pick six. In mandatory minicamp, his time on the field continued to increase.

As it stands right now, Prunty may not be getting the lion's shares of snaps when the Patriots are on defense. He'll begin his career on special teams and as a rotational defensive back, working in on nickel and dime packages.

But the upside that he possesses is something that made New England like him.

Even after his "Top 30" meeting at Gillette Stadium, Prunty knew that being a Patriot could be in the cards for him. His team is happy on the return they've gotten on their investment so far.

"This is a place I wanted to be drafted to," Prunty said after being drafted. "As far as me after my visit and everything, I feel like the visit went good. I felt like if they had the opportunity to get me, I felt like they would've. I feel like when I was there, I feel like I impressed them a lot just with my football knowledge, and my IQ, and just seeing if I can retain information and everything like that."

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