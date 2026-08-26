Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection Ahead of Final Preseason Game: Who Sneaks In?

There's less than a week to go until NFL rosters have to be cut down to 53 players. With one preseason game remaining, the New England Patriots have plenty of decisions to make to when it comes down to keeping a certain player over another.

"Absolutely it is," Patriots vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden said this week about considering keeping players who may not make it through waivers. "We sit there and try to look around the league. Our pro staff does a great job of canvasing the league through these preseason, this whole training camp process.

"Where are teams heading? Where are they light? Where do we think they're gonna be active at the cutdown? It's a calculated risk sometimes."

So ahead of Thursday's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns and Sunday's roster deadline, here's another Patriots roster projection with what we've learned the last few weeks:

QB: Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton (3)

Morton coming in to punt against the Philadelphia Eagles was a fun story and gave us something to write about. But what it really showed us that he has some real value on this roster beyond being the third quarterback. His game-winning drive in the final minutes stamped his spot on the team for me.

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Hassan Haskins (3)

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Hassan Haskins (26) runs back a kick and is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles safety Cole Wisniewski (21) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been chaos for the third running back job. First it was Terrell Jennings, who's now on IR. Then it was Jam Miller, who's missed a practice and left another early after getting checked out. Maybe it could go to Lan Larison, who was in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday after a stellar outing against the Eagles. Ultimately, I'm giving to the veteran Haskins. His running style (and ability to chip in on special teams) pushes him forward.

FB: Reggie Gilliam (1)

Nothing has changed on this front. Gilliam has yet to play in either of the first two preseason games, and for good reason. He's sticking around for good.

WR: A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III (6)

Without Kayshon Boutte in the fold anymore, it makes this group's outlook a lot clearer. Sure, it's the same six receivers I've been projecting to make the team for weeks, but it feels like it's more signed, sealed and delivered than it was before Boutte got traded to the Houston Texans this week.

TE: Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin (3)

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Tanner Arkin (84) blocks Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Tarron Jackson (77) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkin has been one of the biggest risers in camp and it feels safe to slot him in as the TE3. Both Henry and Raridon have shined in the passing game with Drake Maye, and so while Arkin won't get a lot of receiving targets, his blocking should be a pleasant surprise.

OL: Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, Greg Van Roten, Caleb Lomu, Ben Brown, Marcus Bryant (9)

Injuries have really put this unit into a bind. Losing Ben Brown, Andrew Rupcich and Marcus Bryant in the last two weeks put some stress onto the reserves, but it's still a solid group. I have both Brown and Bryant sticking around on the active roster, while Greg Van Roten can come in and play the top interior backup role. If Bryant opens the year on IR, look to rookie Dametrious Crownover to take his spot.

DT: Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, Leonard Taylor III (5)

The last two spots in this group are essentially a toss up between Farmer, Taylor and second-year Eric Gregory. All three of those players have had bright spots this camp, but Taylor's abilities to get after the passer have been consistent during practice. Whoever isn't put on the roster should be the first player signed to the practice squad.

EDGE: Dre'Mont Jones, Gabe Jacas, Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson, Quintayvious Hutchins (5)

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins (45) runs against Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Luke Tenuta (67) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the first time I have put Hutchins on one of these roster predictions. Why? Because Harold Landry doesn't appear all that close to returning to the field for the season opener, and Hutchins' strip sack to close the Eagles win was the encapsulation of an increased workload. He'll be one of the final players to make this roster, but he's done enough to stick around.

LB: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, K.J. Britt, Chad Muma, Khalil Jacobs (5)

Both Muma and Jacobs left last week's game with injuries, and Jacobs was spotted with a minor limp in the locker room postgame. If either of those guys can't go for the regular season, it could be rookie Namdi Obiazor that steps up. At the end of the day, this room doesn't have the depth that some other spots have.

CB: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Kindle Vildor, Charles Woods (5)

Karon Prunty -- the fifth round rookie who's had a strong camp -- is the last player off the roster in this projection. Solely looking at how the seconday is constructed, and how well Vildor is stepping up, it's a tight spot to keep six cornerbacks. However, he could be a player that sticks around with a great final effort in Cleveland.

S: Kevin Byard, Craig Woodson, Jaylen Reed, Dell Pettus, John Saunders Jr. (5)

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Dell Pettus (24) reacts in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trajectory of this group changed after the Patriots traded for Reed. Coming from Houston, he was a player that looked like he could fit in as a slot defender and on special teams. That's really taking the spot of Mike Brown, who's looked like a disappointment in camp. Saunders can't be left off the roster, as the second-year ballhawk has five total interceptions.

K: Andy Borregales (1)

Borregales bounced back in the second preseason game to hit three extra points and a field goal. There hasn't been any competiton when it comes to the kicker position this summer, and that's a good sign for the faith that the Patriots have in Borregales.

P: Matt Haack (1)

After Bryce Baringer left the second preseason game with an undisclosed injury, the Patriots had to sign a veteran before Week 1. That veteran was Haack, who didn't have any prior connections to special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer before New England. He's been at practice the last two days.

LS: Julian Ashby (1)

Ashby didn't seemed hampered by an ankle injury that kept him out of the first preseason game, and should remain a lock for the gameday roster now until the end of the season.

IR/PUP/NFI: EDGE Harold Landry, S Brenden Schooler, P Bryce Baringer (3)

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) punts the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We haven't seen Landry or Schooler on the practice field all summer, and Baringer's injury forced the Patriots to sign a veteran punter. It's unlikely we see these three players to open up the regular season, and while their spots on the team won't be in jeopardy when they get healthy, it allows the Patriots to keep some under-the-radar players with those three extra spots.

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