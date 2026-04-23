First Round Prospects The Patriots Can't Go Wrong Drafting

The last two years, the New England Patriots were picking in the top five of the NFL Draft and it was fairly clear the direction they would be going in.

In 2024, a franchise quarterback in Drake Maye fell into their lap with the third overall pick. One year later and the Patriots selected offensive tackle Will Campbell fourth overall.

Now at 31st overall, there's really no clear choice for who New England is set to draft in this year's NFL Draft. The needs are evident, whether it's a speedy pass rusher off the edge or a developmental offensive tackle to potentially be the right tackle longterm, but it isn't set in stone where the Patriots are leaning.

So who are some of the guys they could select? That's what this piece is for. Hours away from the draft kicking off and players begin to fall off the board, some names continue to stick out as potential Patriots selections.

Head coach Mike Vrabel and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf had praised several positions in this year's draft, including edge rusher, tight end and linebacker. When the curtain officially raises and New England is on the clock, the defending AFC East champs won't go wrong with any of these possible additions.

Clemson OT Blake Miller

If Morgan Moses can't go much longer at right tackle (his contract is up following the 2027 season), Miller would be a fantastic get to close the first round. The longtime right tackle at Clemson was a star for the Tigers' offensive line and was a consisent starter since getting onto campus.

It may not be the sexiest pick, but Miller could be a fantastic replacement to the aging Moses. The most important thing about the Patriots' draft plans has to be surrounding Maye with the best possible talent. Adding a capable lineman would do the trick.

Oct 19, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) follows offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) block down field against the Virginia Cavaliers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Hicks-Imagn Images | Alexander Hicks-Imagn Images

There's around seven tackles in this draft who could all hear their names called during the first round. Miller is one of them. If he's out of the picture, the team may pivot to another lineman or to the defensive side of the ball. If he's still available, I'd expect New England to take a long look at Miller.

Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor

Iheanachor has become one of the clubhouse favorites to be tonight's pick. A Nigerian-American who just recently learned to play football, Iheanachor parlayed a fantastic week at the Senior Bowl to shoot up several draft boards. He's set to turn 23 this October, but still has plenty of room to grow.

His size (6-foot-5, 321 lbs) is a plus, and he doesn't have to be forced into the starting lineup as a rookie. In what some people call a weak draft class, Iheanachor can be a plus player who may not be called on until his sophomore season.

Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell

Despite being a name that's falling into the second round, Howell would be a great addition to the Patriots' defense at the end of the first round. The consesus All-American edge rusher was a finalist for the nation's top defensive player and top defensive lineman this past year for the Aggies. In 13 games, he had 14 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Patriots need speed off the edge. Howell's bend was evident all of last year for Texas A&M, and could help Patriots fans forget about Chaisson leaving in free agency. The team's current names at edge rusher (Dre'Mont Jones, Harold Landry, Bradyn Swinson, Elijah Ponder) are bigger guys, so they could use Howell's speed.

Clemson EDGE TJ Parker

Another edge rusher that the Patriots could find themselves drafting, Parker doesn't have the college experience that other players may have. What he does have is length and an ability to set the edge with ease. In 2023, he was a freshman All-American for the Tigers. The next two years were even better for Parker, as he was named Second Team All-ACC (2024) and Honorable Mention All-ACC (2025) to close his college career.

He may not be as quick as some of the other players on the board, but his production number speak for themselves. Last year, he racked up five sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss. He also ran a 4.68-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.

Missouri EDGE Zion Young

Young is my personal favorite off the edge in this year's class. He just turned 22 and can become a premier run stopper in New England's defense. As a pass rusher, he might not be totally refined coming out of college, but his ceiling is as high as anyone else in the draft.

Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) in action against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the second half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

His first two years in college at Michigan State, he had 6.5 tackles for loss. Since transferring to Missouri in 2024, Young has gotten better and better. He's played in 26 games, racking up 84 total tackles to go with his nine sacks. He'll be a nice add to the roster, though he may not be a three-down player to open up the year.

Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez

If Young is my favorite edge rusher in this year's class, Rodriguez may be my favorite overall defender. The nation's top linebacker from a season ago, the Texas Tech captain was easily the player who won me over at the Combine in February. With a first round mustache, Rodriguez is expected to go early on day two (with some whispers that he could be selected in the first round).

The Patriots made several moves at linebacker this year. They let Jack Gibbens walk in free agency. Jahlani Tavai -- one of the team's longest tenured players -- was cut, and Marte Mapu was traded to the Houston Texans. If New England wants to revamp their off-ball linebacker room, what better addition to the group than Rodriguez? He may be a slight overdraft based on overall mock boards, but the Patriots cannot go wrong with adding him to the roster.

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