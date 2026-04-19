25 Best NFL Draft Fits For the Patriots Ranked by Round and Impact

The 2026 NFL Draft is now just four days away, and the New England Patriots have plenty of ways to address needs on the field. They're not afraid to move up in the first round, as executive Eliot Wolf told reporters last week, and with 11 picks, they're in a great position.

But who will eventually suit up for the Patriots this season? And in what round will they hear their name called?

Now keep in mind, this isn't a full big board. There's players left off here that will be going in the first round, while there are some names that may not even get drafted on this list. This is just an in-depth look on some names to get familiar with that might be drafted by New England at the end of this week. Ranking them by talent, scheme fit, positional importance and any potential pre-draft connections, here's 25 draft prospects that could be great fits for the Patriots in 2026.

Late Day 3

25) Iowa WR/KR Kaden Wetjen: The Patriots need explosion from the kick returner position, and what better option that the historic Iowa return man? Wetjen returned six kicks/punts for touchdowns, a school record, and could be a future fan favorite in New England's offense this summer.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

24) Ole Miss TE Dae'Quan Wright: A big-bodied tight end with quick feet, Wright will likely be drafted later than what his on-field production was. The 22-year-old started all 15 games for the Rebels, but if the position is addressed earlier in the draft, he may not be needed.

23) Syracuse P Jack Stonehouse: With Bryce Baringer in a contract season, the Patriots could draft a specialist for the second-straight season and bring in the cousin of former Mike Vrabel UDFA Ryan Stonehouse.

22) Florida EDGE George Gumbs Jr: The Patriots originally had a "Top 30" visit planned for Gumbs, but decided to cancel. With experience as a tight end and wide receicer, the Florida edge rusher would be a nice rotational piece on defense.

21) NC State CB Devon Marshall: A Massachusetts native who was invited to the Patriots local pro day, Marshall is a 5-foot-11 cornerback who could be a steal at this draft spot. When he spent time at Villanova, he also chipped in on special teams and blocked a field goal.

Early Day 3

20) Boston College OG Logan Taylor: One of the two BC linemen the Patriots met with during the pre-draft process, Taylor offers flexibility across the line. If New England wants to dip into the local prospect pool this year, Taylor would be a home run to open up the later rounds.

19) UConn QB Joe Fagnano: Another local prospect with New England interest. Fagnano has been linked to the Patriots ever since they released backup Josh Dobbs this offseason. The smart quarterback threw just one interception for UConn in 2025, and is mobile enough to find a place at the next level.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) runs the ball against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

18) Indiana LB Aiden Fisher: The Patriots have spoken at length about the need for off-ball linebacker in this draft, and Fisher is one of the more underrated players at that position. The former JMU transfer was a finalist for the nation's top linebacker this past season after racking up 97 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss.

17) Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton: A broken foot hampered his ability to compete during the offseason, but Singleton would be a fantastic add to the Patriots running back room. The 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year is well built and has great speed when he gets to the second and third levels.

16) LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr: There were points of time a few years back where Perkins could have been a top five pick. That ship has sailed, but the LSU backer's talents are still worth looking into. He's slightly undersized (he's only six-foot), but Perkins has a nose for the ball that didn't disappear after his ACL tear in 2024.

Late Day 2

15) Georgia Tech OG Keylan Rutledge: Some think Rutledge could be a surprise first rounder this week. I don't, but I think he's poised for a long career at right guard. If the Patriots don't see more years in Mike Onwenu, bringing in a capable replacement in the Georgia Tech alum could be the answer. On day two, not with the 31st overall selection.

14) Iowa State DT Domonique Orange: The Big Citrus! One of the draft's best nicknames, the Iowa State defensive lineman was named Third Team All-Big 12 after a great season. More of a run stuffer, if New England wants a true replacement for Khyiris Tonga, look no further than Orange's 6-foot-2, 322-pound frame.

Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

13) Stanford TE Sam Roush: The 22-year-old tight end ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, but has great ball skills as a receiver. He comes from an athletic background (his grandfather is Merlin Olsen, the Pro Football Hall of Famer), and his ability to slot in as a starter in 12 personnel would work for New England.

12) Auburn EDGE Keyron Crawford: An athletic pass rusher, Crawford was in New England for a pre-draft visit earlier this month. The former Arkansas State transfer has 9.5 tackles for loss this past season and would be a replacement for Anfernee Jennings -- who the Patriots cut ties with.

11) Georgia TE Oscar Delp: My personal TE2, Delp's ability to block and run after the catch is impressive. He didn't rack up the stats in Georgia's pro-style offense, but would be a possible long-term replacement for Hunter Henry as he continues to get up there in age.

Early Day 2

10) Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald: A menace in the middle of the defense. McDonald is young (he turned 21 in March), but could grow into a larger-than-life figure on defense. He was an All-American for Ohio State this past season where he started 14 games and had three sacks.

9) Ohio State TE Max Klare: Back-to-back Buckeyes! This isn't pandering to the Patriots' head coach at all, by the way. Some people like Klare more than Delp because of the explosion he can provide in the passing game. The Patriots wouldn't go wrong with either one of the top tight ends on the second day.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

8) Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez: Possibly my favorite player in the entire draft, the Patriots may not be able to snag him unless they trade down. The nation's best defensive player a season ago, Rodriguez is far and away the top linebacker this year, one that would shine alongside Robert Spillane. It's unlikely he'll slide to New England's slot at 63.

7) Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling: He's been a fast riser during the draft process. The Patriots hosted Stribling on a "Top 30" visit this offseason, and the jump ball artist could be a nice addition to the passing attack. He ran a 4.36 40, showing he's not just a route runner, but a speedster too.

6) Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr: One of the best weapons on last year's national champion, Cooper would be a reach in the first round in my opinion. He has experience in the kick return game, as well as finding a way to contribute out of the backfield. He's not worth a first, but in the second? Sign me up.

Day 1

5) Clemson OT Blake Miller: If the Patriots decide to go with an offensive tackle in the first round, Miller is one of two players potentially on the board. He's 22, polished in his blocking and projects to be a nice long-term replacement for Morgan Moses at right tackle, where he made 53 starts during his college career.

4) Missouri EDGE Zion Young: Some call him a tweener, but Young is one of the best pure pass rushers in this entire class. He was arrested in December on suspicion of DWI, something teams are certainly looking at, but the First Team All-SEC player had 6.5 sacks in 13 starts last year. If the Patriots want to replicate K'Lavon Chaisson's production, here you go.

3) Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor: While Miller is a more polished player, Iheanachor feels like he's the raw, untapped talent at this pick. His pro day -- grappling with Vrabel -- caught eyes and connected the dots. The Nigerian-American Iheanachor didn't grow up playing football, but is strong enough to continue playing in New England.

2) Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell: Another edge rusher that could become an instant starter. Like Young, Howell was also named First Team All-SEC and has plenty of burst off the snap. He may not be a three-down player to kick off his career, but he'll grow into that role.

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

1) Miami EDGE Akheem Mesidor: With top-flight talent that could anchor a defense's pass rusher, Mesidor seems like a perfect fit for the Patriots ... if he falls. He could be taken in the mid-10s, or even the late 20s. But the speedster off the edge would be a perfect addition to Vrabel's defense.

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