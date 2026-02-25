NFL Combine: Addressing Questions Surrounding Patriots OL

INDIANAPOLIS --- After the first day of the NFL Combine, where New England Patriots executive Eliot Wolf spoke about how the team plans to attack the week, a number of questions keep coming into mind.

With an offensive line that's all coming back under contract, and the defensive front seven potentially getting a facelift, there can be multiple directions that the Patriots go in. Whether it's signing a new tackle -- and shifting around Drake Maye's bodyguards up front, or deciding to pick players for need (Wolf said that edge rusher was one of their biggest priorities in the draft), the Patriots of 2026 have a shot to look wildly different than the ones who just made the Super Bowl.

This will be the first time that head coach Mike Vrabel will be made available to the media during the NFL Combine, as well as the players participating in the event. Here are three things to keep an eye out for during day two of the week-long tryout.

1. Jared Wilson's Role In Year Two

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Wolf's first question in his second of two press conferences with local media was if he believes offensive tackle is a need. He said it was, citing Morgan Moses' age and the fact that two backups (Vederian Lowe, Thayer Munford Jr.) are both free agents.

So how does Jared Wilson, the team's starting left guard, factor into the equation?

Well, should the team decide to reverse course and move Will Campbell inside, that would immediately kick Wilson to center, his normal position in college. That would likely signal the end of Garrett Bradbury's time as the starter. Wilson's natural spot had always been in the middle of the offensive line, and maybe the Patriots believe it's time -- regardless of who comes in as tackles -- to move Wilson to center.

"I think there’s openness to everything with him," Wolf said. "He had never played guard before. He had good moments and bad moments, but he certainly has the physical ability to play there, and he also has the intelligence and the vocal ability to play center, so I think those are conversations we’re still having."

2. How Does Vrabel Approach Diggs, Barmore Questions?

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Whether you want to read the tea leaves or not around Wolf's comments about both Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore, it's clear there was a major difference in tonality. Both players are in the midst of legal battles (Diggs has already pleaded not guilty, Barmore is set to be arraigned on March 9), but provide immense value for the team on both sides of the ball.

When asked about Barmore, Wolf said the following: "Christian has grown up quite a bit, and we continue to help him with that. He continues to want to make improvements in that area."

Wolf was later asked about Diggs' potential role with the team, despite a $26.5 million cap hit. He was less committal, saying that the Patriots will "just kind of see what comes of it. I know he had a hearing last week or two weeks ago. We’re monitoring those situations not only with our legal and security department, but also with Stef’s people as well."

It will be interesting to see the tone that the head coach takes when discussing the two stars. Both players were important pieces of the Patriots' run to the Super Bowl, but will that be the same in 2026?

3. Which Prospects Have Met With New England

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Day two will be the first time the college players will be made available to the media during the process, starting with linebackers, edge rushers and defensive tackles, along with some specialists. Wolf mentioned the fact that the edge rusher class is very deep, playing into the Patriots' favor.

These meetings hold much more weight than the ones at the Senior and Shrine Bowls. Whether it's a formal 15-minute meeting or more of an informal encounter, the Patriots have a chance to pry into the brains (and medicals) of some of the top prospects that they'll have a shot to draft in the first round.

Players to watch are Missouri's Zion Young, Alabama's Tim Keenan III, Clemson's Peter Woods, Cincinnati's Jake Golday and LSU Harold Perkins.

