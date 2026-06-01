Former Patriots HC Raymond Berry Dies at 93

Raymond Berry, who made his name known as a Hall of Fame wide receiver for the Baltimore Colts before becoming the New England Patriots head coach in the mid-1980s, died last month, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced. He was 93.

"While not the oldest Hall of Famer when he died, Mr. Berry did hold the distinction of being from the longest-ago enshrinement class," the Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a release. "He was elected with the Class of 1973 and enjoyed 53 years as a Hall of Famer."

"Raymond Berry holds a special place in Patriots history," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "He led our franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance following a remarkable playoff run, a milestone that was the greatest achievement in team history at the time. I was fortunate to get to know Raymond over the years, and one of my fondest memories was spending time with him and his son, Mark, during a trip to Israel in 2015 with several fellow Pro Football Hall of Famers. He was every bit the gentleman people knew him to be; humble, faithful, kind and deeply respected by all who knew him.

"The entire Patriots family joins me in mourning Raymond's passing and celebrating a life that left a lasting impact on our franchise and the National Football League. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Berry family and all who mourn his loss."

Statement from Robert Kraft on the passing of Raymond Berry:



“Raymond Berry holds a special place in Patriots history. He led our franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance following a remarkable playoff run, a milestone that was the greatest achievement in team history at the… — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) June 1, 2026

Berry spent 13 seasons on the field as a player, retiring in 1967 as the league's all-time leader in both receptions and receiving yards. After several stops on the sideline, including becoming the wide receivers coach for the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, Berry joined the Patriots staff as an assistant in 1978.

He remained in the wide receivers coach role until 1981, when Ron Erhardt and the entire coaching staff was fired after a dreadful 1981 season. The Patriots went 2-14, and Berry decided to leave football. It wasn't until 1984 that he returned to the game. New England had fired head coach Ron Meyer, and hired Berry to become the interim mid-season.

Raymond Berry Became Beloved In Foxboro

The Patriots won four of their final eight games that year, and Berry would remain the head coach moving forward.

Nov 19, 1989; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Raymond Berry against the Buffalo Bills at Foxboro Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"Coach Berry was a player's coach. He understood the game from a player's perspective from his days as a Baltimore Colt," former Patriots offensive tackle Arthur Plunkett told Patriots On SI. "He knew what it took to be successful and he imparted that down to the players. He wasn’t a 'rah rah' guy that foamed at the mouth when he tried to motivate you -- he was a common sense and logic motivator."

In 1985, the Patriots had one of their greatest seasons. Making the playoffs at 11-5, Berry led the team to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance (Super Bowl XX against the Chicago Bears). They became the first team in NFL history to win three-straight road games en route to making a Super Bowl.

The 1985 Patriots Remain An Iconic Part Of NE's Football History

"What made the '85 Patriots successful was we all got along and had a fun time playing together," Plunkett said. "There was really no “i” guys that put themselves above anyone else. We did everything together. Pretty sure we all got along because we loved the game and we went out and just played."

Jan 12, 1986, Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula (middle right) congratulates New England Patriots head coach Raymond Berry (top left) on their first title since 1963 after the 1985 AFC Championship at the Orange Bowl. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 31-14. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

In 1986, they won 11 more games and returned to the postseason, losing to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round. Berry led New England to 22 more victories in his final three seasons with the organization before he was fired in 1989. It came after a power struggle between Berry and general manager Pat Sullivan over differing opinions on who to hire for offensive and defensive coordinators.

"In my job as a coach, I’m hired to give these people my best judgment," Berry said at the time. "I do things I believe in and I have a very difficult time doing things I don’t believe in."

He finished his six-year tenure with a 48-39 regular season record. His 51 total wins (including postseason) are good for the third-most wins by a Patriots head coach in franchise history, behind BIll Belichick (296) and Mike Holovak (53). Berry was named to the franchise's All-1980s Team as the head coach nominee, as well as the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary Teams.

"Coach Berry treated us all the same," Plunkett said. "He did not let anyone slide by the rules and expected us all to follow the rules. To this day I still follow his rule of “Be five minutes early to be on time."

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