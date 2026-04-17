Four Current Patriots Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

The time for training camp positional battles is rapidly nearing, and for the New England Patriots, that could mean some new faces on the initial roster in September.

The Patriots, who have the second-most draft picks in next week's NFL Draft (11), have plenty of space on the team to reload for next season. Whether they want to add some new weapons on offense, or compliment their defensive free agent additions with a new rookie or two, the defending division champs certainly are in a good space.

But with every good thing, the other foot is going to drop at some point. That would involve some of the current players potentially winding up in a fight for their job this training camp. Here's four players currently on the roster that may watch the draft on TV next week and see a possible replacement being selected.

All four of these players had contributions on last year's team, some bigger than others. They would all have roles on the roster in 2026, but find themselves in fairly replaceable spots that are certainly going to be addressed in the seven upcoming rounds.

WR Efton Chism III

New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) celebrates after a play during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chism's story last summer was fun, with the Eastern Washington UDFA bursting onto the scene to score two touchdowns and earn a roster spot. But the slot receiver didn't play all that much in the regular season and each draft is always filled to the brim with new receivers. If the Patriots decide to bring in a new pass catcher or two, Chism may be one of the first ones leapfrogged.

What helps Chism's case: For Chism to earn a roster spot in 2026, becoming more explosive in the return game would help him. He's found value on special teams, something that never goes unnoticed in the summer months.

C/G Ben Brown

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots guard Ben Brown (77) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brown's roster spot won't be gone, but the veteran's standing at the top interior lineman could be washed away. Since coming to New England in 2024, Brown has always been the first one to replace any injured guard or center. With the Patriots reportedly interested in several of the draft's top guards (Orgeon's Emmanuel Pregnon was hosted on a pre-draft visit, while Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis was invited), Brown's top spot at the swing guard could be in jeopardy.

What helps Brown's case: He's always been a durable player with the Patriots, and was recently given a new contract. Brown's experience under Mike Vrabel and offensive line coach Doug Marrone should help him remain the top dog in 2026.

CB Charles Woods

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods (22) after the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

No one is questioning the top three cornerbacks on the roster, as Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones aren't going anywhere. After them, the group behind them -- including the third-year Woods -- gets murky. The Patriots love to draft cornerbacks on the third day of the draft, and Woods didn't put much on tape last season to possibly remain in the CB4 slot.

What helps Woods' case: A good contributor on special teams, Woods was liked enough to be claimed on waivers last season. Most of the position group is a question mark at this point, so the incumbent Woods may still have the upper hand, talent-wise, over a rookie.

P Bryce Baringer

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) punts during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baringer is entering a contract year, and is coming off the worst season of his three-year career. With 11 draft picks at their disposal, and two great punters in this year's class (Georgia's Brett Thorson and Syracuse's Jack Stonehouse), the Patriots could potentially add another player to the special teams room.

What helps Baringer's case: When he's on, he's on. Baringer has been one of the league's best punters since being drafted in 2023, and can boot the ball with the best of them. Even though 2025 wasn't his best season, he's stlll the favorite to win the job.

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