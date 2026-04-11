Three Roster Bubble Patriots Who Need Good Training Camps

The New England Patriots have high expectations heading into 2026. Coming off their first AFC title since 2018, the Patriots will come into training camp this summer expecting similar results.

To get there, though, they'll need to weed through their soon-to-be 90-man roster throughout the summer months. Stocked with 11 draft picks and eventual undrafted free agents, the Patriots will be stuffed to the brim with NFL talent.

But incoming players could potentially lead to the end of some New England tenures for current players. Upcoming position battles at key positions, including wide receiver and cornerback, will put some incumbent players under the microscope.

Here's a trio of players who will need to string together productive training camp practices to earn a spot on the 53-man roster come September.

WR Efton Chism III

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) walks out of the players tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The talent for Chism -- who broke onto the scene as an undrafted free agent last year -- is there. But he was stuck in a crowded receiver room that included Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams. The Patriots essentially replaced Diggs with Romeo Doubs in free agency, and with a potential trade for AJ Brown on the horizon, Chism's roster spot isn't guaranteed.

If the former Eastern Washington star can break onto the scene once again in August, which would include contributing on special teams, he has a chance to earn a spot on the team for 2026.

CB Marcellas Dial

Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. (27) stops Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) near the end zone in the fist half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Dial is one of the few players that remains from the draft class under former head coach Jerod Mayo (along with Drake Maye and Caedan Wallace). The core special teamer came along as a defender late in 2024, and was hoping to parlay that into a bigger role under Mike Vrabel. Instead, he tore his ACL and missed the entire season.

He's healthy and expected to be back for summer practices, but the team went out and added at the cornerback position this offseason. They signed Kindle Vildor to a free agent contract, and are retaining several young guys from last year (Charles Woods, Brandon Crossley). The Patriots will likely add another name during the draft process, making Dial a player to watch on the bubble.

P Bryce Baringer

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) on the sideline as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

A lot has been said about Baringer's punting last season. But the two years prior, he was among the NFL's best at the position. Entering a contract season, the former Michigan State punter has more eyes on him. The Patriots -- with 11 draft picks -- could potentially add a punter in the draft and open up the door for a competition this summer.

As a rookie, Baringer beat out Corliss Waitman to win the job. Could he do the same as a veteran?

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