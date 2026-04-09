Four NFL Draft Prospects Have Patriots Connections

Football is family, and for four potential NFL draft picks this April, that family has prior experience with the New England Patriots.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson and Penn State offensive tackle Nolan Rucci both hope to live out their professional football dreams this season. They've also gotten some learning experience by who's come before them.

For Robertson, his cousin is Jarrett Stidham -- the former Patriots quarterback who later faced his former team in this year's AFC title game. Stidham, who began his college career at Robertson's alma mater in Baylor, spent one year there and one semester at McLennan Community College before transferring to Auburn. He was drafted in the fourth round (133rd overall) and was named the backup quarterback behind Tom Brady.

Like his cousin, Robertson has a high ceiling coming into the NFL. The 23-year-old senior is a lanky prospect that could fill a reserve role in the NFL. He's got a pro level arm and can spin it with velocity. With the Patriots in the market for a third quarterback behind Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito, spending a sixth or seventh round selection on Robertson would make sense.

Aug 17, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) calls plays at the line during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

He's not the only one with familial ties, though.

In the 1990s, franchise quarterback Drew Bledsoe was protected by some of the top offensive linemen in franchise history. Patriots Hall of Famer Bruce Armstrong protected his blindside, while Todd Rucci lined up at right guard between 1993 and 1999.

Now Rucci's son, Nolan, has a chance to follow in his father's footsteps.

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Nolan projects to be a developmental right tackle in the NFL, where his elite frame (6-foot-8) gives him an advantage over plenty of edge rushers. He's a good talent when it comes to executing blocks in the run game, and has ability to get involved in the passing game, especially on screen plays.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nolan Rucci (72) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He comes from a long lineage of good athletes. Todd was a starter for the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI, just the second one the franchise had ever played in. His older brother Hayden is a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, and his mother was a field hockey star in college.

"He's still skinny because he is all of 6'8". 6'8" isn't always a positive thing for offensive linemen if you can't bend, but he can really bend. He's got tremendous athleticism," former Penn State head coach James Franklin said about the younger Rucci when he transferred to Penn State. "We knew a ton about him and the family. He's been great. He's been really good. I think there's a lot of excitement with the coaching staff and the strength staff."

Both players are projected to go in the later rounds of the NFL Draft. If the Patriots decide to go in either direction, it will be a blast in the past for two generations of New England football fans.

Junior tight end Randy Pittman celebrates a score alongisde senior offensive lineman Micah Pettus in FSU's matchup against Virginia Tech on Nov. 15. | Peter Albu/FSView and the Florida Flambeau / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, two current players on the roster -- offensive tackle Will Campbell and safety Dell Pettus -- have ties to the upcoming draft class. Campbell's girlfriend is the sister of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, while Pettus' younger brother Micah is an offensive tackle for Florida State.

Both of these players, like Robertson and Rucci, are potential Patriots in the draft. Nussmeier has shown flashes of being one of the best quarterbacks in the country during his time at LSU. He came to Campbell's defense at the NFL Combine after a shaky Super Bowl performance.

"Everybody’s on him about the tough finish," Nussmeier said. "As I know very well, it’s hard to play when you’re banged up a little bit, especially as an offensive lineman, with the injury that he had."

A starter for the Rebels before transferring to FSU, the younger Pettus has come on as a potential steal at the end of the draft. The 6-foot-7 tackle started 11 games for the Seminoles and helped them rush for 218.7 yards per game, the most since 1998.

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