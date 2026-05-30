Making The Case: Why Patriots Should, Shouldn't Move Will Campbell to Guard

It's going to follow Will Campbell's career for as long as he's with the New England Patriots. The former first round pick, a star at LSU at left tackle, had his arm length measured at 32 5/8 inches at the NFL Combine last year.

So when he was drafted by the Patriots with the fourth overall pick ahead of the 2025 Draft, the argument was already put into place about how Campbell should kick inside to play guard. After all, his arms are too short to play offensive tackle in the NFL, right?

Well, one year removed from being a rookie, the Campbell-to-guard chatter has yet to die down. The Patriots selected another offensive tackle -- Utah's Caleb Lomu -- in the first round again, and despite the team continuing to sing Campbell's praises, the door isn't officially shut on a position change.

So let's make the case. Here's a few reasons why New England could eventually decide to move Campbell to guard, and a few reasons why the team may think twice about it.

Why They Should: Shouldn't Waste Caleb Lomu Pick

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots rookie tackle Caleb Lomu (74) talks to a member of the coaching staff at the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England traded up to take Lomu last month with the plan for him to be in the starting lineup at some point. Ideally, you'd want your top picks to be on the field in some capacity. He played left tackle at Utah, and has worked on both sides of the line during both rookie minicamp and OTAs. If you want the 28th overall pick to make an impact immediately, you'd put him at either tackle spot.

This situation would likely mean that a change is made at guard, potentially because of injury. The Patriots signed Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year deal this offseason, and based off of one open OTA session, he's still working his way back from an injury that derailed his final season with the New York Jets.

Campbell could become the left guard in that situation. Should AVT fully return to 100% strength in this scenario, it may cause some major changes to the offensive line -- especially if the rookie Lomu impresses out of the gate.

Why They Shouldn't: Campbell's Past Success

Campbell proved his worth in the SEC for years. Before an MCL injury hindered the back-half of his rookie campaign in 2025, Campbell was playing at an above-average rookie at the NFL level. The upside that he has as a pass blocker is part of the reason the Patriots took him last season, and it should remain the reason why he doesn't lose his spot.

Sure, the postseason left a glaring black eye on his 2025 season. That doesn't take away from some of the really productive games he had last season. In his first 12 games as a pro, Campbell allowed just five sacks. Not jaw-dropping numbers, but a baseline that should give you hope that the 22-year-old can get better.

Why They Should: Preparing Him For 2027+

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

As it stands right now, the Patriots are fairly thin at guard. Vera-Tucker has injury concerns and starting right guard Mike Onwenu is slated to hit free agency after this season. Top interior backup Ben Brown has proven valuable in spot starts, but other than him, the depth just isn't there. Maybe James Hudson can kick inside, or a young guard (Andrew Rupcich/Mehki Butler) could step up.

This is a pathway for Campbell to become a long-term guard for the Patriots. Maybe the team doesn't re-sign Onwenu after seven seasons with the team and there's an opening at guard. Having Campbell spend the 2026 season at guard can help the team both now, and in the future.

Why They Shouldn't: Eroding Confidence, Repeating Last Year's Cycle

People are clamoring for a change because a young rookie didn't have the best wire-to-wire season at left tackle. Why should the Patriots run that back again? If they decide to move Campbell off of his spot and put Lomu in to protect Drake Maye's blindside, what's to say that this year's rookie won't have similar struggles.

The jump from the college game to the NFL isn't easy by any stretch of the imagination, and while Campbell did have a putrid postseason debut, he's far more experienced against professional edge rushers than Lomu. It may not be superstar showings this season, but why keep the cycle chugging along where you stick your franchise quarterback behind rookie left tackles? That just doesn't feel productive to me.

Verdict: Sit Pat (For Now)

I think the answer is clear here. You leave Campbell at left tackle for this season, at least for now. Head coach Mike Vrabel has sung his praises and reiterated that he's not moving spots. The same goes for executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf. New England feels comfortable in leaving Campbell there for (at least) one more year.

Now, because you took Lomu -- and Texas A&M's Dametrious Crownover in the sixth round -- the Patriots have options at tackle in case a switch does need to be made. But that should only be a "break glass in case of emergency" situation. Campbell deserves to have another chance to swing the bat at left tackle in 2026, but rocky showings could shorten that leas

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