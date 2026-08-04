Gabe Jacas Continues To Get Larger Opportunity In Patriots Defense

FOXBORO --- New England Patriots edge rusher Gabe Jacas missed the first six practices of training camp after A) not reporting to the facility, B) finally signing his rookie contract and C) being placed on the non-football injury list.

But since he's been on the field, the Illinois rookie has continued to improve every single day. He opened up his summer limited after undergoing a knee procedure -- an injury that he said he has no long-term concerns with -- and stayed on the sidelines.

Now he's a mainstay on the second-string defense, getting a larger dose of reps as he acclimates to this Patriots defense. After Tuesday's practice, he spoke to the media for the first time since the NFL Draft, and didn't say much on what took so long for him to get on the field.

"I mean, it doesn’t matter," Jacas said. "And all that stuff is behind me, and whatever happened in the past is in the past. I’m trying to look forward and focus on the future."

The 55th overall pick in this year's draft made waves during his first practice, knocking down outside linebackers coach Mike Smith to the ground during an individual drill. Jacas said having his position coach end up on the ground wasn't his intention, but said that "stuff like that happens" when a player has a violent nature.

Gabe Jacas is off to a hot start pic.twitter.com/wHCwQDlMJF — Matt Dolloff (@RealMattDolloff) August 1, 2026

There's Still Time For Jacas To Get Rolling

That play shows just a glimpse of what Jacas can bring to this Patriots defense, one that really struggled to continually get after the passer at a consistent rate. The rookie easily can become the team's top pass rusher when he becomes situated on the field, but he's behind the 8-ball right now.

"We’ve got some time to make up. We’ve got to make up for lost time, I think, a little bit with Gabe," head coach Mike Vrabel said before practice. "I'd say he’s working hard. I think he’s into it. He’s trying to learn, he’s focused. A lot of these things are new for him, and I think he has done a good job of controlling what he can control. I see him in there meeting with Smitty a lot – and again, there’s a return to play.

"He’ll have a few more reps than he did yesterday and – these situations he has to just understand, and it’s good to see him get acclimated to the special team stuff. So, I think it’s going well. I think we’re off to a good start, and hopefully he can continue to keep adding things and figure out where he can help us defensively and really, special teams."

Part of Jacas' learning process has been getting used to special teams as well. Vrabel has spent 1-on-1 time with the rookie on the punt unit

"We’re excited to have him out there and just see how he responds each and every day, continue to add to the workload, and then figure out — I’ve has been working with him on the side and on the punt because that’s probably the toughest one there for the young guys to get going on," Vrabel said. "So, he’s missed some of those reps, and we want to make sure that he’s doing that and getting caught up there.

"So, we will see how that looks today, putting him in there with the team period, with the punt."

Jacas Was Quiet Behind The Microphone

While sharing that he feels ready to roll, Jacas was (expectedly) mum about plenty of topics involving his contract and his knee, responding to questions with only brief answers.

On his knee: "I’m fine. I’m fine. You know, again, like I said, all that stuff is behind me, and I’m 100%. Whenever they tell me I’m good to go, I just go."

On how hard was it to be away from the field: "Yeah, I mean, guys, like I say, you know, all that stuff was behind me, and I’m here now, and that’s all that matters."

Ultimately, Jacas will have a large role on this defense. It might not happen instantly and it could take most of the summer to get him fully acclimated. But the talent is right there to see and his ability to get better each practice should leave a good taste in the mouths of Patriots fans.

"First and foremost, I want to say how grateful I am to be here," Jacas said. "It was a long journey, but I'm just glad to be here, be part of the organization, and a blessing to just be at practice."

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