Why the Patriots' Most Important Rookie This Year is Gabe Jacas

When it comes to getting after the quarterback, the New England Patriots hoped to grab an edge rusher early in the NFL Draft last month. They had enough veterans on the team, Dre'Mont Jones and Harold Landry, and needed a young prospect. That's why they decided to trade up for Illinois' Gabe Jacas in the second round.

Jacas holds the keys to the Patriots' pass rush this season as a rookie, whether he knows it or not.

New England -- despite starting off hot when it came to creating pressure in the backfield -- cooled off later in the season when trying to disrupt the timing of offenses. Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr, who's now the defensie coordinator, spun the dial consistently as the play caller last season. The Patriots needed to add someone to their group.

That's where Jacas comes in, and that's why he's so important. The teams signed Jones in free agency on a three-year deal, but he's more of a run stuffer. Landry is still working his way back from a knee injury that derailed his first season in New England. Two second-year players -- Elijah Ponder and Bradyn Swinson -- aren't ready for an every down workload.

Gabe Jacas Will Be A Big Factor In 2026

Jacas is, and he has the demeanor to do so. The former wrestling star, who told reporters after the draft that he models his game after past Patriots star Matthew Judon, impressed the team during his pre-draft visit. It's why they felt comfortable moving up to grab him via trade.

Oct 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive end Gabe Jacas (17) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

"The play style is what we're all about," executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said after the second day of the NFL Draft. "Toughness, determination, grit. He plays a ton of snaps. He plays really hard. He's super physical. He runs to the ball. Not afraid to take on blockers. His junior year, he played a little bit more inside on third downs and things like that, so that's something that we felt like he could do.

"Just really the play style is something that stood out, and as far as the visit, this guy is high energy. He's all about football. He wants to be good. He's powerful. The coaches were ecstatic when we were able to acquire him, and the visit was a big part of that. Just getting comfortable with him as a person."

The Patriots Were Impressed With Jacas' Visit

We haven't gotten to see Jacas actually practice in a Patriots uniform since being drafted, as he was a non-participant in rookie minicamp, and was absent during the first open OTA session earlier this week. Concerning? Maybe if that stretches into the July and August months. For now, it's nothing to truly worry about.

Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Alex Bray (11) attempt to block Minnesota Golden Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich (99) field goal during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

It hasn't been reported about any lasting injuries the edge rusher may be dealing with, so anything right now is pure speculation. What we know for sure is that whenever he returns to the field, Jacas will become one of the top players the Patriots will rely on in 2026.

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