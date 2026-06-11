Everything We Know About Gabe Jacas' Patriots Minicamp Absence

Every single player on the New England Patriots roster has been present at mandatory minicamp in some form, according to head coach Mike Vrabel. Except for one.

Rookie edge rusher Gabe Jacas -- who the Patriots traded up for in the second round -- has yet to participate in practice during the offseason cycle. While he was present at rookie minicamp back in May, he didn't do a single rep. At OTAs, he was absent. Same goes for minicamp one week later.

So what's going on with Jacas?

Here's what we know about him so far, and why he could potentially remain unaccounted for on the field and unsigned.

Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) closes in on Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

"We Are Excited About Gabe"

Jacas originally dealt with a right hamstring injury that held him out of the NFL Scouting Combine and Illinois' Pro Day back in March. A few weeks later, the edge rusher held a private workout before the draft.

The Patriots moved up in the second round, sending the 63rd, 131st and 202nd picks to the Los Angeles Chargers to acquire Jacas. The 22-year-old had 11 sacks in his final year at Illinois and was a major participant in the Senior Bowl. His tenacity on the field fit what the Patriots were looking for from the position, and the fact that he models his game after former fan favorite Matt Judon is only a plus.

But since arriving, he's yet to take one rep in practice with the team. The reason? Vrabel referred to a procedure that Jacas had, though he wouldn't go further into it.

"I do not attribute it to anything other than he is not here and that he is not under contract at this current time. So, I do not want to say that there is a reason for it other than that is what it is right now," Vrabel said on Jacas' absence. "He had a procedure, and he is not under contract."

Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The 55th overall pick has remained in communication off the field, but on the field has been a different story.

"We have talked, communicated and met him numerous times before the draft process, but not on the grass," Vrabel continued.

Part of what makes Jacas' absence so interesting is his rookie contract. He remains the lone Patriots draft pick to not put his signature on the dotted line, a trend we've seen pop up among second round picks in recent years. Last year, the Houston Texans gave wide receiver Jayden Higgins the league's first fully-guaranteed contract to a second round pick -- setting a precedent for other second rounders in the process.

TreVeyon Henderson, New England's second rounder from a season ago, didn't end up signing his contract until July. Could it be that Jacas wants his contract to be fully guaranteed, and the Patriots don't want to do that? Are we seeing a rookie hold out? It's unclear.

Whether it's the injury and resulting procedure, or a contract negotiation, there's clearly some sort of disconnect when it comes to the Patriots and Jacas. For now, it's just a waiting game.

"Again, he just had to have a procedure, and he is not under contract," Vrabel said. "So, we are excited about Gabe, the person that he is, the play style, his production in college and all that. So, when that gets resolved, we will have him in here and we will coach him, and I am sure we will find a way for him to help our football team."

Will Jacas Fall Behind Before Training Camp?

There's concern now about Jacas, the player believed post-draft to be the top pick in this year's class. The edge rusher is going to extremely behind in the development process ahead of training camp in late July. By the end of this week, Jacas will have missed a rookie minicamp practice, 10 OTA practices and three mandatory minicamp practices.

New England Patriots edge rusher Gabe Jacas walks on the field during the team's rookie minicamp. | Contributed by Sophie Weller / PatriotsWire

Both Vrabel and Jacas' position coach had differing opinions on if this extended absense would impact how far behind the player will be this summer.

"I do not know," Vrabel said. "I know that we are here for eight weeks and 10, 11 OTAs or whatever that is. I do not know. I cannot say, will not say. I do not think that is fair to anybody."

"I mean, it would hurt anybody, unless you’re somebody like Harold (Landry) that’s probably played 10, 11, 12 years; there’s not much that he hasn’t seen," outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said prior to the first practice this week. "It’d be the same thing during the season if a guy missed a couple days in training camp here. But he’s a smart kid, and when he gets here, we’ll get rolling."

Right now, the Patriots are without Jacas and Landry at mandatory minicamp practices. The edge rusher position -- one with concerns already -- is looking a bit bleak heading into the summer months. While there's time for Jacas to return and eventually get up to speed, it is going to take a while.

"I kind of stay away from whatever’s going on with him right now and all that stuff," Smith said about if Jacas will be behind. "But if we’re going to be honest, it does (hurt) a little bit."

Ideally, the Patriots will have it all sorted out for training camp, which kicks off July 25. Then it can be full spee ahead for Jacas in New Engl

"He’ll be a little bit behind, but that’s my job to try to get him ready," Smith said. "We’ve got all the training camp and get him ready to go when it’s his opportunities to play."

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