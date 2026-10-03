Here's Why Patriots Elevated Veteran DBs From Practice Squad

BUFFALO — With Christian Gonzalez not playing this week against the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots elevated a pair of veteran defensive backs to the active roster.

The team announced Saturday that cornerback Kindle Vildor and safety Mike Brown will play in the Patriots' Week 4 game as temporary practice squad elevations. This is Kindle's first elevation of the season, and Brown's second in as many weeks.

Additionally, the Patriots also announced that undrafted rookie cornerback Channing Canada was downgraded to out after originally being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Both Vildor and Brown bring veteran expereince to a secondary that will also feature Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods, Karon Prunty, Kevin Byard, Craig Woodson and Jaylen Reed. For Vildor, he signed with the Patriots as a free agent this offseason and intercepted one pass in the preseason before being released during roster cuts.

Brown had a similar situation, working in on special teams before also getting cut. He was elevated last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and played 12 defensive snaps and 19 special team snaps.

Both players might not get large roles against Josh Allen and the high-flying Bills offense, but with a long list of injuries coming into the game, it might lead to some snaps for the vets.

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Mike Brown (33) runs off the field in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There's nothing we can do about it," Vrabel said Friday after practice, when the team also ruled out defensive tackle Christian Barmore. "We can make sure that the guys that are playing are ready and that we continue to do the things that we know are going to help us. But that happens every week in the National Football League. I'm looking forward to seeing the guys that are going to play in there."

What Can Patriots Expect From Vildor, Brown?

Ultimately, like most practice squad elevations, these moves will just add another layer of depth for New England. Currently sitting at 1-2, the last thing the Patriots can afford is another slew of injuries to hit them mid-game.

Without Gonzalez, Vildor might be among the several young cornerbacks tasked to step up against the likes of Buffalo's D.J. Moore, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer.

"I think Charles will get some snaps in there," Vrabel said. "I think we'll mix around some guys. Marcus will play outside, inside a little bit. I think Karon's done a really nice job on special teams and so if he's asked to play on defense, he'll be ready to go."

The Patriots kick off against the Bills tomorrow at 1 p.m. from Highmark Stadium. They currently have one open roster spot on the 53-man roster.

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