Patriots Get Bad News at Practice Ahead of Week 4 Showdown vs. Bills

FOXBORO — For the second-straight day, the New England Patriots' best defensive player was spotted in the locker room, but wasn't spotted out on the practice field. Christian Gonzalez, who didn't finish last week's game after the score got too out of hand against the Jacksonville Jaguars, has not been present for either of the team's first two practices leading into Week 4.

Gonzalez was listed on the team's initial injury report with a shoulder injury, likely stemming from a tackle he made in last week's 35-6 loss. During the first quarter, he made a tackle on a third down that forced a Jaguars punt, but also made members of the Patriots medical staff take a look at him on the sideline.

He was supposed to speak to the media during his weekly availability ahead of Wednesday's practice, but that was canceled. Mike Vrabel was seen chatting with Gonzalez in the locker room, but when reporters took to the field, the 24-year-old cornerback was not there.

It feels like the team is just taking it slow and safe with Gonzalez, who's missed plenty of games in his career since being drafted in the first round back in 2023. But as the week progresses, the more concerning it is that their best cornerback isn't practicing before they face Buffalo.

On the other side is Josh Allen, a former league MVP who's easily in the running for the award once again after three weeks. He's been able to use his arm and legs to disrupt defensive schemes all season, and he'll likely want to target D.J. Moore early and often (though last week, he did throw two interceptions while putting the ball in Moore's vicinity).

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Would Need To Step Up?

Without Gonzalez on the field, the team would rely a lot more on starters Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones, as well as top backup Charles Woods. The latter stepped up in Week 2 when the Patriots were without Davis — who was dealing with a neck injury and wasn't able to suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gonzalez wasn't the only player who didn't suit up for Thursday's practice. Fullback Reggie Gilliam (knee), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (foot) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (shoulder) all were absent during the media-available portion of the session.

The team also had quarterback Drake Maye (right shoulder), tight end Eli Raridon (thigh), edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder), linebacker Christian Elliss (chest) and safety Craig Woodson (shoulder) on the injury report. Safety Brenden Schooler, who remains on the NFI list with a back injury, was limited on Wednesday.

The Patriots are already in a difficult hole, going into a tough environment with a losing record against one of the conference's top teams. If Gonzalez isn't able to go, that makes the task at hand a lot more difficult for New England.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!