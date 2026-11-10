Patriots Week 9 Snap Count Analysis: Injuries, Poor Play Leads to Backups

The New England Patriots didn't look good by any stretch of the imagination this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. They turned the ball over four times, allowed a Gillette Stadium-record 45 points and tumbled down in what could have been a real measuring stick game for them.

Instead, by the end of the night, they were forced to put in a lot of backups on both sides of the ball once the 45-27 game got wildly out of hand.

"We lost, and we got our asses kicked. There's no two ways around it," Mike Vrabel said postgame. "That's what happened tonight, and I give (the Packers) credit, and also know that we can play and have to play much better. We have to play much more sound, and tackle, and affect the quarterback, and create some turnovers, and we have to find ways to be balanced offensively."

Here's a look at how the Patriots, battered, bruised and beat-up, managed their snap counts across all three phases on Sunday:

Offensive Snaps:

C Jared Wilson (63, 100%), OG Matt Pryor (63, 100%), OT Morgan Moses (51, 81%), QB Drake Maye (51, 81%), WR Kyle Williams (49, 78%), OT Will Campbell (45, 71%), WR Mack Hollins (43, 68%), WR DeMario Douglas (43, 68%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (38, 60%), TE Eli Raridon (36, 57%), WR Efton Chism III (32, 51%), OG Walter Rouse (32, 51%), OG Ben Brown (31, 49%), TE Hunter Henry (31, 49%), OT Caleb Lomu (22, 35%), RB Lan Larison (14, 22%), TE Tanner Arkin (14, 22%), OT Marcus Bryant (12, 19%), QB Tommy DeVito (12, 19%), RB Corey Kiner (11, 17%)

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) runs a route with Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) in coverage during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake Maye threw three interceptions for the second time in his career, the running game struggled to string together anything at all and the offensive line continued to get beat up. Injuries to Rhamondre Stevenson and Ben Brown allowed some backups to enter the game, while Kyle Williams (in a larger role because of A.J. Brown's absence) didn't catch a pass on his two targets.

It was a solid day back for Mack Hollins, who scored a touchdown in his return from IR. But by the end of it, most of the second-string players came in to mop things up — including backup quarterback Tommy DeVito, who helped lead a touchdown-scoring drive late in the fourth. That was his second appearance of the year (he also played 12 snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3).

Defensive Snaps:

S Craig Woodson (61, 92%), LB Christian Elliss (61, 92%), CB Christian Gonzalez (61, 92%), S Kevin Byard (61, 92%), LB Robert Spillane (61, 92%), CB Marcus Jones (51, 77%), DT Milton Williams (42, 64%), EDGE Gabe Jacas (41, 62%), EDGE Elijah Ponder (40, 61%), CB Carlton Davis (35, 53%), DT Cory Durden (34, 52%), EDGE Dre'Mont Jones (31, 47%), DT Christian Barmore (26, 39%), S Jaylen Reed (23, 35%), DT Leonard Taylor III (22, 33%), CB Karon Prunty (19, 29%), DT Joshua Farmer (18, 27%), DT DaQuan Jones (12, 18%), LB Erick Hunter (7, 11%), S Mike Brown (5, 8%), LB Namdi Obiazor (5, 8%), LB Darius Muasau (5, 8%), CB Channing Canada (5, 8%)

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams (83) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like their offensive counterparts, the defense suffered some injuries as well. Pregame, Charles Woods was ruled out with a hamstring injury and then Carlton Davis left the game with a knee injury of his own. Because of those two going down, it opened the door for rookie Karon Prunty to play a career high in defense snaps.

The Patriots started to use Marcus Jones more as a nickel cornerback in three safety looks, which had Jaylen Reed receive an uptick in snaps. The defense as a whole got gashed all game long, so some of the players who haven't played a lot defensively (Erick Hunter, Darius Muasau, Channing Canada) got reps in.

Special Teams Snaps:

S Mike Brown (30, 91%), LB Namdi Obiazor (30, 91%), LB Darius Muasau (29, 88%), CB Karon Prunty (27, 82%), TE Cameron Latu (25, 76%), S Jaylen Reed (24, 73%), CB Channing Canada (23, 70%), LB Erick Hunter (22, 67%), RB Lan Larison (20, 61%), TE Tanner Arkin (18, 53%), EDGE Elijah Ponder (13, 39%), RB Corey Kiner (9, 27%), DT Milton Williams (8, 24%), DT Cory Durden (8, 24%), DT DaQuan Jones (8, 24%), K Andy Borregales (8, 24%), P Mitch Wishnowsky (8, 24%), LS Julian Ashby (8, 24%), DT Joshua Farmer (7, 21%), S Craig Woodson (5, 15%), S Brenden Schooler (4, 12%), CB Marcus Jones (3, 9%), OT Marcus Bryant (3, 9%), C Jared Wilson (3, 9%), OG Matt Pryor (3, 9%), WR Efton Chism III (3, 9%), OG Walter Rouse (3, 9%), OT Caleb Lomu (3, 9%), DT Leonard Taylor III (3, 9%), OG Ben Brown (2, 6%), OT Will Campbell (1, 3%), TE Eli Raridon (1, 3%), EDGE Gabe Jacas (1, 3%)

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (8) kicks an extra point during the second half of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prunty, active for just the fourth time all year, played a lot more on both defense and special teams Sunday. Part of that was because special teams ace Brenden Schooler had to leave the game with a hamstring injury around halftime. He played just four snaps, but remained on the sideline in uniform.

As for the trio of specialists, the Patriots got good play out of all of them. Andy Borregales went 3-for-3 on his extra point attempts, while Mitch Wishnowsky (five punts) booted the ball really well when called upon. Four of his punts pinned the Packers inside their own 20.

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